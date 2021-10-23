Match Prediction: Manchester United vs Liverpool

A look at Liverpool and Manchester United heading into Sunday's fixture and predicting who will come out on top.

Regardless of the form and position of either team, Manchester United vs Liverpool has been one of the highlighted matches in Premier League calendars for many years.

This season, many pundits gave United the nod ahead of Liverpool for their final league table position.

However, after eight games, Manchester United’s star-studded cast has yet to perform well consistently and is sixth in the table while Liverpool sits in second.

Table position and form won’t give too much advantage going into Sunday’s fixture, though.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United will be tough opposition for the visiting Reds. And one of the biggest matches of the season could go either way.

Liverpool Going Into Sunday

Liverpool head into Sunday’s match against Manchester United after an intense and scrappy win against Atlético Madrid.

Their victory in Madrid helps them secure a solid lead in their Champions League group and helps ease the pressure going forward in their European campaign.

The previous Premier League match was a 5-0 thrashing of Watford. This performance was a much-needed boost after the 2-2 draw at Anfield against Manchester City.

While Liverpool have turned the corner on their draw against City with two wins on the bounce, the manner of the Atlético Madrid victory will be a reminder of what can happen if Liverpool let the opposition back in the game.

Any errors by the away team this weekend could be severely punished by Manchester United.

The Liverpool Echo covered the latest injury news and possible return dates for the Reds ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

Harvey Elliot is the long-term absentee, and it looks too early for Thiago Alcântara to make an appearance at Old Trafford.

Curtis Jones, though, looks to be in contention for the match. Jürgen Klopp will have the rest of the team to choose from, and all eyes will be on who he picks in the midfield to face United.

Manchester United Going Into Sunday

Manchester United could have headed into this weekend’s fixture on the back of two defeats, but they turned around a two-goal deficit against the Italian side Atalanta to secure a 3-2 victory in the second half.

Their form in the League hasn’t been good in recent matches, though. They lost last weekend at Leicester City 4-2 and drew Everton at home 1-1 before the international break.

United hasn’t had the best of starts to their campaign given the opposition they’ve faced, but the weekend’s fixture is a chance to make a massive statement.

A win against Liverpool at Old Trafford could be the result that proves to both Manchester and the Premier League that their team can take on one of the best in Europe.

Manchester Evening News covered the United injuries heading into the weekend. Raphael Varane is the only clear long-term absentee for the match against Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford and Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos “Fred” picked up knocks against Atalanta, but whether or not they will be ready to face Liverpool is unclear.

Anthony Martial is another player on the injury list, and he falls into the same category as Fred and Rashford. And according to Goal.com, Bruno Fernandes is also a doubt for the fixture on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more than enough cover for these absentees, but like Liverpool, the midfield will receive the most attention when the lineup is released.

The History and Sunday’s Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jürgen Klopp have faced each other six times in all competitions.

Klopp has gotten the better of Solskjaer twice, while Solskjaer has only won once. The other three ended in draws.

The odds tip in favor of Klopp, but the German and his Reds have only beaten United once under Solskjaer at Old Trafford, and that was last season when Old Trafford didn’t have fans in the stadium.

While Klopp has the pedigree and slight advantage over Solskjaer, a significant focus of the match will be the first time Cristiano Ronaldo faces Liverpool since his return to Manchester United.

There is much to make this match one of the biggest fixtures of the season. The question is, who will go home winners?

The answer is Liverpool.

Manchester United received many nods from pundits as the season started, but now Liverpool has the chance to show why they shouldn’t have been underestimated.

Old Trafford will be a tough place for the Reds to head, but they have been the team in better form and have proved their credentials in recent years.

United has yet to face one of the teams in contention for the title this season, and Liverpool will be a huge wake-up call for how much ground they still need to make up to be among the best in the Premier League.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 3 Manchester United 0

Goal Scorers: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

