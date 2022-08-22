Match Prediction: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Premier League

Here is our match prediction for the third Premier League fixture of the season between Liverpool and Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

This evening's fixture is huge for both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, with both sides still searching for their first win of the 22/23 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool started the season slowly to newly promoted Championship winners Fulham with a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in a game where Klopp's side was lucky to rescue a point.

Last week Liverpool performed much better, dominating Crystal Palace in the first game at Anfield of the season, however it did not prove to be enough, with Palace finding the goal with one of their only chances of the game, Nat Phillip's playing Wilfred Zaha onside to score the opener.

Luis Diaz rescued a point for the side with a superb solo goal after new Uruguayan frontman Darwin Nunez was sent off for his headbutt on Andersen further adding to Klopp's list of unavailable players going into the fixture.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

With Manchester City dropping points away to Newcastle United yesterday evening, the fixture adds more importance to Liverpool with a win putting them three points behind the fellow title chasers.

Manchester United on the other hand will be desperate to just get points on the board, losing their opening fixture to Brighton 2-1 at home, before a 4-0 dismantling from Brentford last weekend.

New signing Casemiro will be ineligible to feature in the fixture but is expected to watch the game from the stands, as new manager Erik ten Hag searches for his first competitive points as United manager.

In my opinion, I can't see anything other than Liverpool registering their first win of the season this evening.

Brentford has shown how weak this Manchester United side is, Liverpool's attack is simply too dangerous for the United defence to handle.

Score Prediction

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah x2, Virgil Van Djik, Luis Diaz & Fabio Carvhallo

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

