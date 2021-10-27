    • October 27, 2021
    Match Prediction: Preston North End v Liverpool

    Assessing chances of Liverpool and Preston North End heading into Wednesday's league cup tie and predicting who will come out on top.

    Liverpool take on Championship side Preston North End on Wednesday in League cup Round of 16 tie. They defeated Cheltenham Town in the last round whereas Liverpool defeated norwich to progress in last 16.

    Preston North End

    Form of teams heading into the game

    Liverpool recorded a thumping 5-0 victory over rivals Manchester united in the last game which will be remembered for a long time by the Anfield faithful. 

    Liverpool are in good form coming into this tie, having not lost a single game this whole season but there will not be familiar faces lining up for Liverpool as they will try to rest key players and give game time to other members of the squad.

    Preston sit 19th in the championship and lost their last league match against Blackpool managed by former Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley. They would be hoping to knock Liverpool out and spring a surprise result.

    Match prediction

    It would be by no means an easy game for traveling Liverpool side as Preston would be determined to beat a heavily rotated Liverpool side in front of their fans but the gulf in quality should be enough for Liverpool to move through the next round of the league cup.

    Deepdale will be a tough place for the Reds to head, but they have been the team in better form and have superior quality on paper.

    Score Predictions 

    Preston North End 0-3 Liverpool

    Goal scorers: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi ×2

    Man of the match : Divock Origi

