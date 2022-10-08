Match Preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League

Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend after a dominating win last time out in the Champions League victory at home to Rangers, Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to replicate the midweek performance as they search for a third win of the season.

Last time out in the Premier League Liverpool was subject to a disappointing draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion despite Brighton taking an early two-goal lead, Liverpool clawed it back and was looking set to take all three points before Leandro Trossard capped off his hattrick with a superb finish in the 83rd minute to ensure the visitors came away from Anfield with at least a point.

Many of the Liverpool side looked lost and lethargic at times this season, however, the midweek Champions League fixture at home to Rangers would have helped lift the team's spirits with Klopp changing to a 4231 formation Liverpool looked like their usual dangerous self once more.

However, Arsenal will be a completely different task for Klopp's side, currently sitting top of the Premier League table having won seven of their opening eight fixtures, with the only defeat coming at the hands of Manchester United.

The Gunners have started the season very well, with new signing Gabriel Jesus completely changing the dynamic of the side. Mikel Arteta himself has favoured a 4231 formation this season, with has helped aid in tightening up the defensive line for the side with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the double pivot.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

Prediction

Despite a stark difference in starts to the season for Liverpool and Arsenal, The Gunners have rarely faced a big test this season, with the exception of the London derby the only other test Arteta's side has faced was against Manchester United which they came out with a 3-1 defeat.

Liverpool, on the other hand, must put their poor form behind them at some point, and what better way than to kick start their season with a dominating performance against Arsenal who has spent the whole start of the season top of the pile.

Klopp will be hoping the side pulls all the positives out of the midweek win against Rangers in the Champions League, switching to a 4231 appeared to bring the best out of Nunez too, who is at it could cause the Arsenal defence a lot of problems.

I can't see a huge win as we have seen in recent years against the London side, however, a win is a must, I would say 3-1 Liverpool with two goals from Nunez and one from Mo Salah.

