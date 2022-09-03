Skip to main content

Match Preview: Everton vs Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool face Merseyside rivals Everton in the Saturday lunch time kick off this afternoon
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travels to Goodison Park for the lunchtime kick-off this afternoon, where the reds will be searching for their third straight win of the season after their last-minute winner from Fabio Carvalho last time out.

Despite a poor start to the season, Liverpool could find themselves fourth by the end of the fixture, not bad for a team which is apparently in crisis. 

Everton on the other hand goes into the fixture in 17th place, with only three points from their opening five games, Frank Lampard's side is also still searching for their first win of the season. 

The fixture will be the two hundred and forty-second Merseyside derby, with the biggest away victory coming from Liverpool with a 5-0 thrashing coming from Liverpool in the 82/83 season.

Darwin Nunez

Team News

Liverpool will be without Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhim Kelleher, Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Kieta, and Calvin Ramsey.

However, Jurgen Klopp will welcome back Darwin Nunez after he served his three-match suspension and Diogo Jota for the first time this season. Although both are unlikely to start Liverpool will add much-needed firepower to the bench which has been lacking in recent weeks. 

Everton will be without Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Mason Holgate for the fixture.

Prediction 

In my opinion, it will be a very tight game despite Everton's poor start to the season. Form always goes out the window on the Merseyside derby and I feel that Everton will play similar tactics as Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fullum this season.

I feel that we might see something similar to the Fulum game, which will see Darwin Newnez come off the bench and be a hero. Liverpool predictions 3-1. 

