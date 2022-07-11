Liverpool v Manchester United Preview | Jurgen Klopp v Erik Ten Hag | Pre-Season Tour

Tomorrow sees the first of many matches between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool against their arch-rivals Manchester United, who are once again under new management. Erik Ten Hag takes charge of his first match as United boss, what a game to start on.

Football's biggest match. Liverpool versus Manchester United. It may be just a friendly, but there is nothing friendly about this tie. These two clubs and fanbases despise one another and it usually seeps out onto the pitch.

The Reds begin their pre-season tour of Asia in Thailand tomorrow against their bitter rivals. Jurgen Klopp will have his first opportunity to see the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey in action.

Not only we may see these three in the famous red for the first time, this pre-season will be a chance for players such as Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas to stake their claim to be in the first team plans this season.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are a complete contrast. While Liverpool are flying high amongst the best teams in Europe, Manchester United are rebuilding for the hundredth time in ten years.

Former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag will see his new side play their first match since his arrival against Jurgen Klopp's men. Whilst off the pitch, nothing seems to be improving , the Dutchman will hope for a big difference on the pitch.

In today's press conference, Ten Hag confirmed the continuous role of captaincy for Harry Maguire. The England international wearing the armband for the club has summed up the running of the club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

With the ongoing saga with Cristiano Ronaldo and the failings to get transfers over the line, the United fanbase have very little patience going into a new season.

Tomorrow's match against Liverpool could see a glimpse of how Ten Hag wants to get his new side playing like. It could be a match where the Dutchman sees the clear gap between his side and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Whilst Klopp's style is to press at every occasion, play fast direct football and use every player on the pitch to attack with, Ten Hag's style is to keep hold of the ball and control each match.

Will we see Ten Hag's style in place tomorrow? Against Liverpool, it will be extremely difficult to get the ball, never mind keep a hold of it. The high line United will play will suit their opponents down to the ground.

What to expect? An easy Liverpool win. Anything else would be a shock, however, a pre-season friendly is always about getting fitness up to scratch, so there is possibility for a shock.

What to watch out for? Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho against this United defence in an high line. Ten Hag may have to re-think after what he sees in this match.

So who will get early bragging rights between Jurgen Klopp and Erik Ten Hag? One thing is for certain, the word friendly isn't the correct one for this game.

