Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match Preview

A new year is upon us and with that a new day to hunt down Manchester City, who are gradually breaking away from the chasing pack at the top of the league. Both teams will want to erase their last performances of 2021 which saw them drop points at Leicester and against Brighton.

Liverpool have the daunting task of AFCON incoming, where Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and the main man Mohamed Salah will depart Merseyside for Cameroon, leaving the Reds without three key players.

Chelsea are struggling with man power themselves in the wake of Ben Chilwell and Reece James' long term injuries in the full-back department, along with a well documented breakout of COVID within the camp.

Pep Guardiola's formidable City will no doubt have had the better end to 2021, extending their lead at the top over Chelsea and Liverpool to eight and nine points respectively (although the Reds have a game in hand).

Alas, the season does not finish in December; Jurgen Klopp will never give up and neither will his red army who will be attempting to lay siege to a depleted Chelsea team and make up some ground in the battle for the Premier League crown.

Liverpool Team News

Panic rooted itself deeply in the world of Liverpool Twitter as rumours of superb shot-stopper Alisson Becker was not pictured in training, leaving his inclusion in this important fixture in doubt.

Liverpool's Boxing Day clash against Leeds was postponed due to COVID, meaning that Andy Robertson has now not served his ban in time for the Chelsea game, but the impressive and ever-improving Kostas Tsimikas has shown he is more than capable of replacing the flying Scotsman as he serves the final game of his suspension.

Joel Matip was one of a few Liverpool players who could walk away from the Leicester game with any ounce of credibility.

The retired Cameroonian will not be going to AFCON and it will be either himself or Ibrahima Konate who partners Virgil van Dijk with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the threat on the right hand side of defence.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Fabinho was welcomed back in to the team against The Foxes and has been the glue to hold the midfield together since his arrival in 2018. The problems lay elsewhere in the. midfield three.

Thiago Alcantara has not lost a game for The Reds when he has been paired with Fabinho, the issue is that the Spanish sensation is prone to play a few games and then pick up an injury to rule him out for a few games too.

The same can be said for Naby Keita, who is a phenomenal talent, but has never been able to get a constant run of games in for Liverpool on a regular basis to really highlight how wonderful of a footballer he is.

Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been the ones in previous weeks to start in the three, with James Milner making cameo appearances but the inconsistencies of the midfield is where Liverpool are seemingly suffering the most.

If Liverpool are to mount a run of games to lay a charge on City, Thiago and Keita need to find fitness on a consistent basis; that of course, is easier said than done.

Thiago missed the last game to due 'muscle soreness' and was unavailable due to COVID previous to that; he was also not pictured in training towards the end of 2021.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Harvey Elliot however, seems to be back in non-contact training and the youngster could very well have a key role to play; if his performances at the start of the campaign is anything to go on, Jurgen Klopp may not need to worry so much...

Diogo Jota has been a sensation this year, only Mo Salah has more goals the the best Portuguese's player in the Premier League and the Liverpool front man fully deserves the plaudits he has been getting.

Jota is a pressing monster and the man who was keeping Roberto Firmino out of the team (who was also impressive before his injury).

The Reds will need to rely on Jota now more than ever before as their front line loses two members of the fabulous four.

Firmino will hopefully recapture his form from the start of the season and either Taki Minamino or Divock Origi (both also not pictured in recent training sessions) can make up a potent and makeshift front three in Mane and Salah's absence.

The AFCON break may indeed be good for Sadio Mane, who has gone nine games without a goal for the Reds. For his national Senegal team he will be the main man and the player to lift a nation.

A good tournament for Mane means he would come back to Merseyside fun of confidence and reinvigorated for the seasons back end.

IMAGO / Xinhua

In the upcoming game, former Chelsea misfit Mo Salah will want to extend his goal tally at the top of the scoring charts before he meets up with his Egyptian team-mates.

The Egyptian King has a fine return of 15 goals and nine assists, with Jota in second place on 10 goals. Although Salah has been fairly quiet by his standards (penalty save aside), his determined and inexorable attitude will never be deterred and he will certainly want to leave Stamford Bridge with his name all over the game for the right reasons.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea go into this afternoon's crucial match against Liverpool with their own problems, with a mixture of injuries and covid cases. Manager Thomas Tuchel has been unhappy with the Premier League in recent weeks for not accepting their attempts of match postponements.

The Blues will be without Reece James (injury), Ben Chilwell (injury), Thiago Silva (injury), Andreas Christensen (injury), with both Timo Werner and Kai Havartz recovering from Covid, which will see them without a starting place in the match.

Right-back Reece James was taken off in Chelsea's draw to Brighton midweek due to an injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out for at least six weeks.

News has come out today that Thomas Tuchel has dropped Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, following his shocking interview with Sky Italia.

The record-signing admitted his desire to continue to play for previous club Inter Milan and that he wouldn't have joined the London club if he had been offered a new contract at San Siro.

With Lukaku being dropped and both Werner and Havartz only just coming back from covid, which leaves Chelsea without a recognised striker in what has become a 'must win' game. This means we could see either Mason Mount or Hakim Ziyech as a false nine.

