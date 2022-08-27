Match Preview: Liverpool vs Bournemouth | Premier League

Liverpool is still searching for their first win of the campaign going into match week 4 of the 22/23 Premier League campaign. After a disappointing defeat at Old Trafford on Monday, Jurgen Klopp's side hosts newly promoted Bournemouth this afternoon at Anfield for a 3 pm kick-off.

Liverpool is yet to find their form in the opening three fixtures of the Premier League, after disappointing draws to Fulham and Crystal Palace, before defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday evening.

Despite dominating the game with possession and shots attempted at Old Trafford, Klopp's side struggled to make it count, with a consolation goal from Mohammed Salah the only success from Liverpool who ended up losing the game 2-1.

IMAGO / Xinhua

This afternoon will see newly promoted side Bournemouth travel to Anfield for a 3pm kick-off as Liverpool looks to finally get their first win of the season.

The Cherries started the season well, with an opening day victory at home to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, the side then lost both of their following games against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

Many Bournemouth fans quickly wrote off their first four games of the season, with three points already secured from the opening weekend victory, the start has been better than many of the fanbase expected.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Stats

As per Betting Expert, Liverpool has only lost 1 of their last 33 home games against newly promoted sides - that was a loss to Fulham who was managed by current Bournemouth coach, Scott Parker.

In fact, Liverpool's last loss at Anfield was against Fulham, who won 1-0 in March 2021 - that Fulham side was managed by current Cherries manager, Parker.

Parker could become the first manager since ex-Liverpool star Kevin Keegan to win at Anfield with two different promoted sides - Keegan did it with Newcastle in 1993-94 and Man City in 2002-03

Mohamed Salah has scored in all 6 PL games he's played against Bournemouth - 8 goals in total

Salah's 100% scoring record vs Bournemouth is the best in the Premier League against any opponent

Salah has 29 goal involvements in 29 Premier League starts against newly promoted clubs for Liverpool (18 goals, 11 assists)

Team News

Liverpool enters the fixture with an ever-growing injury list; Konate, Jones, Thiago, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Keita, Kelleher and Matip. Darwin Nunez will also serve the second game of his three-match suspension.

Bournemouth on the other hand have injuries to David Brooks, Joseph Rothwell and Junior Stanislas, with Jamal Lowe, Ryan Fredericks and former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke all looking set to make their return to the side.

Prediction

Liverpool will be desperate to kick start their Premier League campaign and get a win in front of the Anfield faithful, with news breaking last night that Klopp was interested in Frankie De Jong it is sure to add more energy to the Liverpool supporters.

I can not see anything other than three points for Klopp's side this afternoon, with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |