Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match Preview

Last weekend saw Liverpool demolish and obliterate their bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. A scintillating and merciless display saw Liverpool score five without reply and the inexorable Mohammed Salah score a hat-trick, taking his tally to ten league goals in just nine games.

Liverpool were utterly dominant from start to finish and exposed the gulf in class between England’s two most successful sides. In what could have very easily been the coup de grâce in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management career, Liverpool marched on to second place in the league, a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Sundays don’t get much better than one we jubilantly witnessed last weekend.

Salah recorded the first ever PL hat trick for an away team and the first since 2003 and 'the' Ronaldo (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In midweek Liverpool faced Preston in the League Cup, paving way for fringe players and academy youngsters to take centre stage. Klopp’s unbeaten 23 game run continued as Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scored in a 2-0 victory, with players such as Tyler Morton and Neco Williams showing their class too.

Brighton have been impressive themselves this season, flying high in the league in fifth place after winning four of their opening nine games and only losing two. Graham Potter is one of England’s brightest young talents in terms of managers but has gone five games in all competitions without a win.

The Seagulls faced Leicester on Wednesday night in the League Cup but bowed out on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Anfield will be electrified and energised once again this weekend as Liverpool return to their fortress in hopes of extending their unbeaten run in the league to double figures.

Mohamed Salah made history by becoming the highest scoring African player in the league; the first Liverpool player to score in ten consecutive games; and the first ever player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for an away team; and that was only last week’s records!

“He enjoys his football and long, long, long may it continue. I knew already [he wants to end his career here]. I know the situation.” Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's form and contract situation

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker kept another clean sheet for The Reds against Manchester United and is one away from 50 in the Premier League in just 108 appearances. He also has an assist and a goal to him name in those outings.

Joel Matip was on the bench in the demolition job at the weekend in place of new signing Ibrahima Konate who featured alongside Virgil van Dijk. Konate was assured and confident in going up against one of the best attacking sides in the Premier League in just his second PL appearance for the club.

Matip did feature for the first 45 against Preston and although Joe Gomez and himself found themselves sliced open on occasion, Matip’s partnership with van Dijk has been solid and well founded since the Dutchman's arrival on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp therefore has a choice to make in terms of his CB partnerships and one in which he is spoilt for choice, a pleasant welcome from last year’s catastrophic luck.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were rested in the week as Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas reminded Reds of their talents: Williams picked up the MOTM award after his craft and guile in attack, providing an assist and also showed his impressive defensive capabilities from his goal line obstructions.

Depth is welcomingly growing in Liverpool’s defensive third.

Neco Williams played in both defence and attack against Preston in midweek, the young Welshman looks to have a bright future at Anfield. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The midfield is where problems in terms of fitness has arisen for The Reds this season. Harvey Elliot, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita have all suffered layoffs and knocks this season.

Elliot is a long-term absentee following his ill-timed ankle injury and Thiago has been absent for nearly two months.

The latter, however, is fortunately back in training but won’t be fit to play this weekend. Thiago was pictured in Liverpool’s Kirkby training complex in full training alongside Naby Keita; an appreciated relief to see Keita too, following Paul Pogba’s horror tackle on the Guinean last weekend.

Fabinho, was not spotted. The Brazilian had a knock to the knee and was expected to miss the United game but fans were assured the injury was nothing serious, so his exclusion is a puzzlement.

"Naby Keita looks good... We were all surprised but obviously he was lucky. I think he's ready. Fabinho doesn't look that good, it's complicated not too complicated. But it is likely to keep him out again." Klopp on Keita and Fabinho injuries

Curtis Jones played almost the full 90 in midweek and is only just back from injury himself, but he may be called upon again to show his class and attacking prowess against a Brighton midfield lacking pace.

James Milner suffered a hamstring injury and was withdrawn last weekend and faces a longer lay-off that he would has hoped. The ever-reliant Yorkshire man is integral to this Liverpool side both on the pitch and behind the scenes, his influence and importance since his arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City can never be underestimated.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might find himself involved once again this weekend if Keita doesn’t win his battle to return to full fitness, unless Klopp decided to unleash a front four...

Jordan Henderson recorded the assist of the season for Salah's third goal and his 53rd overall for Liverpool (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In attack it is as you were for The Reds. The front four are all fit and firing this season and Sadio Mane has even been afforded a week without any substantial game time to allow the Senegalese superstar a much-deserved break.

Liverpool's ruthless rate of scoring at least two goals per game now stretches to 11 successive matches in all competitions, with the forwards leading the charge.

Diogo Jota was a menace last weekend and is the future of Liverpool’s attack. The best Portuguese player on the pitch last Sunday took his goal well and was a constant threat to the United backline.

Read Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

In all eight of Liverpool’s away games, The Reds have scored three goals or more, and Jota has put that down to having a ‘proper preseason’.

Roberto Firmino is reinvigorated, re-energised and rejuvenated this season, he is quite simply, as Cesc Fabregas put it: ‘the best false 9 in the world’. All eyes tend to be on Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but the goal scoring pair are fronted and led by Firmino.

'Bobby, for people with football knowledge, I'm pretty sure when he finishes playing people will write books about the way he interpreted the false nine position.' Klopp after Firmino's Man United masterclass

Firmino’s tendency to drop deep and cause havoc for central defenders is the reason why spaces open up for Jota, Mane and Salah to exploit; it is his intelligence as a footballer, almost fortune teller, which makes the Brazilian so wonderfully unique.

Firmino is the connector in the Liverpool attack: the relentless leader of the press which allows forced errors to be capitalised on. Roberto Firmino defines the word adroitness and is on top of his game right now; he has found his scoring boots too, scoring six goals in nine games the showman is perhaps the first name on the team-sheet…

Or is he?

Si Señor has been gargantuan for The Reds this season and is closing in on 100 goals for The Reds (93) (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Egyptian King, the man who needs no other introduction than this: the best in the world.

Superlatives has been exhausting when describing the majestic wonder: fifteen goals in twelve games and five assists have the footballing world in awe of the pharaoh. During his time at Liverpool Salah has played 215 games and has an astonishing 192 goal contributions (140G/52A).

The 29 year-old has nine goal involvements in eight games against Brighton, scoring five and assisting four against The Seagulls

The right winger is rewriting Liverpool folklore as he closes in on Liverpool’s third highest goal scorer, Michael Owen; the former Red prodigy currently sits on 118 PL goals, Salah has 105.

Whilst Salah may be 23 goals behind The Reds all-time top PL goal scorer, Robbie Fowler (aka. God), you wouldn’t bet against him achieving that feat in the very near future, especially on current coruscating form.

Brighton Team News

The Seagulls are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, achieving eight points from twelve available and Brighton will be buoyed by their last visit to Anfield after Steven Alzate put Liverpool to the sword in a 0-1 away win.

Unfortunately for both Brighton and Alzate, the winning goal scorer is on the long term injury list and won’t feature for the rest of the calendar year.

Alzate will be missed and isn’t the only man Brighton have unavailable to them, former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck won’t be able to avenge his former clubs pummelling defeat as he is still recovering from a thigh injury.

The imposing Dan Burn had to come off against Leicester in midweek and there are growing fears the Englishman may be sidelined for a while, he is certainly out of the trip to Merseyside this weekend. The number 33 has formed somewhat of a formidable partnership with Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk in a back three this season and his no nonsense, Terry Butcher like defending will be missed.

Brighton's number 14, Adam Lallana faces a homecoming against his former side Liverpool (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Adam Webster could be in line to replace Burn though after the 26-year-old made his return from injury in the League Cup game and looks likely to be the man to partner Duffy and Dunk.

The exciting, energetic and pacey Tariq Lamptey has also just returned from injury and will certain add an element of unpredictable chaos to the Brighton ranks, as will new signing Marc Cucurella, who has been impressive since his arrival from Getafe.

Former Red and cult hero Adam Lallana will be welcomed back to Anfield and go up against best friend Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park on Saturday. Lallana was afforded a rest in midweek and his creativity and skill on the ball will have to be carefully guarded by his former teammates.

Pascal Gross will partner Lallana in the midfield, but question marks remain over Yves Bissouma’s inclusion following external factors he is currently embroiled in. Bissouma did play in midweek as a second half substitute, so his addition looks likely.

'Brighton play football, a real threat, try to create and defend well. They have not scored a lot but don't concede a lot. I saw the second half as well and they were incredible, to keep the ball and pass like they did against City is a really hard thing to do.' Jurgen Klopp comments on Brighton this season

Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard will lead the attack for The Seagulls, but neither have notched since the end of September.

Graham Potter’s side started extremely well this season but have lacked a bit of fire power in their attacking ranks, halting their early momentum somewhat as a result.

Brighton may seek to employ ‘low block’ tactics to try to frustrate Liverpool’s attacking abilities and after being exposed and outplayed against Man City in their 4-1 defeat last weekend; Potter could very well shut up shop and hope to catch The Reds at a set piece or counter attack.

Brighton recorded four points out of six against Liverpool last season

Summary

Liverpool at present are amongst the best teams in the world. At Anfield, and on current form, everything points to a home win; but Brighton have shown that this season, they are no whipping boys away from the Brighton coast.

The Seagulls have only won once in the PL era against Liverpool, suffering six loses and a draw in that time. Last season’s result will unquestionably spur them on, but it could also right some wrongs for The Reds too.

No team has stopped Liverpool from scoring this season and Brighton will have to be at their ultimate best to prevent that brilliant run from continuing, but with Atletico Madrid around the corner on Wednesday, Klopp could be tempted to rest some key players in the knowledge that a win against last season’s La Liga champions will see them qualify for the last 16 with two games to spare.

"Tomorrow is one of trickiest games in Premier League because of work Graham [Potter] is doing at Brighton and the way they play... I could not respect more what he is doing there. He is a top-class manager." Liverpool boss on Brighton and their manager, Graham Potter

Liverpool could become the third ever PL team to win 5-0, three times in a row this weekend. Although the Brighton defence is far sturdier than Watford or United’s, a certain Mo Salah is hunting down his third golden boot.

Jurgen Klopp's men do allow space for the opposition with their defensive high line which results to allowing shots on their goal. Burnley (9), Brentford (12), Crystal Palace (13) and Norwich (14) have all managed shots on Alisson's goal this season, welcoming news for Potter’s side who are partial to a thunderbolt from Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool are the machine that keep grinding out results, they are the team which boasts the longest unbeaten streak in England and the only unbeaten team left in the PL.

Neal Maupay looks to end Liverpool's 14 game unbeaten run this season (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The international break is looming once more and The Reds have three huge games to play before then. Victories in all three could see them qualify for the last 16 in the Champions League and sit on top of the pile in the league if results against Chelsea go Liverpool’s way.

The most optimistic of fans could not have wished for a better start, especially with so many midfield woes; the mood could enhance even further with a win at Anfield this weekend as The Reds look to establish three more points in their quest to lift the Premier League trophy aloft once again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook