Match Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton | Premier League

Liverpool goes into the fixture off the back of a disappointing start to the season, having only won two of their opening six fixtures in their Premier League campaign, finding themselves eighth in the table nine points of league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side has not featured in a Premier League fixture since the disappointing Merseyside derby goalless draw away to Everton on September 3rd having the fixture's against Wolves at Anfield and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge postponed due to the death of the Queen.

Brighton on the other hand has started the season strong and finds themselves in fourth place in the league four points ahead of Liverpool after winning four of their opening six fixtures and drawing once, with the side's only defeat coming at the hands of newly promoted Fulham.

The seagulls will however have a new face in the dugout for the first time as new manager Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of the side for the first time since they parted ways with Graham Potter as he took charge of Chelsea following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Ibrahima Konate IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.

Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

Brighton Team News

Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.

Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.

Prediction

Despite the poor start to the season, the reds who went on international duty impressed for their respective nations, with Nunez in particular in brilliant form for Uruguay.

Klopp will be looking to make a statement as the side return to action in the Premier League and put the poor form and start to the season behind them. The month away from action in the league can only be a positive thing for the side that looked extremely lethargic at times.

Brighton also will be working under a new manager for the first time in many years, with Potter's brilliant work coming to an end. I can't see past three points for Liverpool this weekend and a dominating performance from the side, I would guess 4-1 Liverpool with Nunez grabbing his first Anfield goal, Salah with a brace and another wonder goal from Columbian Luis Diaz.

