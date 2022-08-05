Match Preview: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League

Liverpool starts their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday lunchtime. Going into the fixture Jurgen Klopp's side is having somewhat of an injury crisis. As for there opponents, they only had a total of 16 players throughout their pre-season.

After a season that almost saw Jurgen Klopp do the unthinkable as Liverpool manager and complete the elusive quadruple, Liverpool fell short at the final hurdle. Klopp will be eager to kick start the new campaign on the right foot. Fulham however will be eager to start their own campaign with a huge victory over Klopp's Liverpool.

Fulham start the campaign off the back of a phenomenal season in the championship which saw striker Mitrovic break the goalscoring record for a single season with 43 goals.

A game which will see Liverpool's new summer singing Fabio Carvhallo return to a ground in which he was instrumental in winning the Championship title last season, although a start for Carvhallo seems unlikely, minutes from the bench is almost a given with the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League this season.

Another former Fulham player Harvey Elliot is someone who could start the game for Liverpool in the midfield, Given the youngster's bright start to the season last year before injury, and his exciting performances in pre-season could we see an opening weekend start for the former Fulham man?

Previous Meetings

Two seasons ago when Fulham was last in the Premier League, they had two successful results against Klopp's side, holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. Fulham also then went on to gain a credible 1-0 at Anfield.

Team News

Liverpool enters the fixture with injuries too; Konate, Jones, Keita, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey and Kelleher.

Firmino is rumoured to be leading the line for Liverpool with Nunez starting on the bench, perhaps as an impact substitution, with a lineup almost identical to the Community Shield Final with the exception of Alisson between the sticks expected.

Fulham on the other hand has a knee injury to former Liverpool academy prospect Harry Wilson, and a fractured hand to the left-back Joe Bryan.

Prediction

Three points are a must for Liverpool on opening weekend, Klopp's side must start strong and pick up where they left off at the back end of last season. If Fulham decides to play the low-block Liverpool now has the 'Plan B' in Darwin Nunez, or in Fabio Carvhallo who can break through the lines.

Mohammed Salah loves an opening weekend fixture, I would predict him to score a brace this weekend, followed by goals from Nunez and Carvhallo, Fulham might get a consolation goal from deadly frontman Mitrovic, a 4-1 win.

