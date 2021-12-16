Match Preview: Liverpool v Newcastle

Here is our match preview ahead of Liverpool's game against Newcastle on Thursday.

Relegation threatened Newcastle United travel to Anfield on Thursday night deflated and with little hope of getting something from the game.

Despite a lucrative Saudi Arabian takeover, so far this season things have been a nightmare for the the Magpies.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Having got Mike Ashley out of the club, which was a huge positive for those on Tyneside, things haven't miraculously healed and sorted themselves out over night.

Steve Bruce also left shortly after the takeover took place. Eddie Howe is now head coach and has one big job on his hands of keeping Newcastle in the Premier League.

How Liverpool approach the game

It would be fair to say that Liverpool will be very confident going into this game, especially taking into account their record at home which is going as strong as ever.

With 45 goals scored in the Premier League so far this season, they look set to break records come the end of the season and will be in the mix for silverware.

Liverpool are just scoring goals for fun and aren't conceding either. The perfect combination.

It will be a matter of how many goals will the Reds score rather than will they win or not.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life and sits top of the goal-scoring and assists table in the Premier League this season.

He will be determined to carry on his glorious form against the team that sit bottom of the table.

The return of Virgil Van Dijk has stabilised the defence and has helped the rest of the team thrive with his long balls, as seen in the buildup of Liverpool's stoppage time winner against Wolves. He's improved his partner whether that's been Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate.

Match Prediction

On the back of Newcastle's 4-0 thumping at Leicester, it has to be said that the odds will be stacked in Liverpool's favour. Unless something drastic happens, it should be a routine home win.

Newcastle will be expected to come and sit deep throughout. They will look to hit on the counter through Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin who have looked very dangerous in past games.

Their defence has been championship standard at times this season, however, and any sign of that against the Jurgen Klopp's team and they will be in big trouble.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Will Newcastle be able to hold out Liverpool?

LFC Transfer Room thinks not and predicts a routine 4-0 win to the Reds with a brace from Mohamed Salah and goals from Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold. This could definitely be a game to further increase the goal difference.