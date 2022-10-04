Match Preview: Liverpool vs Rangers - Champions League

Liverpool goes into the fixture off the back of a disappointing start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp's side really struggling to generate any decent form, with only three wins in all competitions it's a stark difference to the form the side found themselves in during the last campaign.

After another disappointing draw at home to Brighton on the weekend, Liverpool will be hoping a fixture of the magnitude of Rangers on a European night, will be enough to get the Anfield crowd in full flow after Jurgen Klopp commented on the disappointing atmosphere within the ground as of late after Saturday's draw.

Joe Gomez, Arthur Melo, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping to earn a place in the lineup after missing out on a starting spot on the weekend, more so Diaz who changed the game after his half time introduction on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangers on the other hand have started their league campaign strong, with the side's only defeat coming in the hands of bitter rivals Celtic, who humiliated them with a 4-0 thrashing at Celtic Park on the 3rd of September.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have also been subject to two large defeats in their opening Uefa Champions League games, losing 4-0 to Ajax in match week one before a 3-0 to Italian giants Napoli at the Ibrox last time out.

The Glaswegian side will be looking to kick start their own Champions League campaign and go level on points with Liverpool in the group, with a rumoured 40 thousand fans making the trip down to Merseyside in a bid to silence the Anfield crowd.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Injury News

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are getting closer to a return but that may not come in time for the visit of Rangers. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined with hamstring injuries until the end of October.

Rangers Injury News

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander are all set to miss the match through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to start at Anfield for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team after his move in the summer.

Ben Davies IMAGO / Sportimage

Match Prediction

A win is a must for Liverpool this evening, after a 4-1 hammering in match week one, and a less than convincing win against Ajax last time out, the side really has not got going in the competition they reached the final of last season.

Anything but a win this evening would pile a lot of pressure onto the side, with a trip to Istanbul on offer this season, to a ground that holds so much love with the Liverpool faithful after the 2005 heroics, this is a season many fans would love the side to reach the final more than ever.

The side will be hoping that the fans can ensure this is one of the best European atmospheres on record for the side, with the famous Anfield atmosphere questioned massively in recent weeks, a Champions League night against Rangers should be all the fans need to motivate them going into the fixture.

I cannot see more than a big Liverpool win this evening, a statement from the side to give the fans something to cheer about, a statement to the rest of Europe that Liverpool is a side that should not be overlooked, even despite the recent run of form, a 4-0 win would be my guess for the game, with a proper Anfield atmosphere returning for the first time this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |