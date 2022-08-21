Match Preview: Manchester United v Liverpool | Reds Look For First Win

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Monday night in Matchweek 3 of the Premier League - as they look for their first win of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's team are still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, after two draws in their opening two fixtures; 2-2 with Fulham, and 1-1 with Crystal Palace. These results have Liverpool on 2 points, sitting 15th.

Also with no wins yet, Manchester United are in a similar position, however, they've actually lost their opening two games; 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion, and 4-0 against Brentford. Manchester United currently sit 19th.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that Erik ten Hag was seriously considering dropping their captain, Harry Maguire for the contest, with Raphael Varane potentially partnering Lisandro Martinez at the back.

Liverpool look set to play a centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate still out injured. The main question surrounding Liverpool's lineup will be which midfield three Jurgen Klopp opts for.

Naby Keita has returned, who incidentally has the highest win percentage of any Liverpool player in Premier League history, and will be looking to be chosen to play at Old Trafford - just like he did last season.

Fabinho is a likely starter against Manchester United - with Harvey Elliott also being a favoured choice, after his impressive cameo against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's recent record against Manchester United is very impressive. Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in the last eight Premier League meetings against the Red Devils (Won 5, Drawn 3, Lost 0).

Liverpool have scored 13 goals against Manchester United in the last three games, with an impressive 4-2 away win in May 2021, a 5-0 away win in October 2021, and a 4-0 home win in April 2022.

Manchester City don't drop points often, and Liverpool have had the start they wouldn't have wanted whatsoever, dropping four points in their opening two games.

Mohamed Salah has assured that it is "too early" to look at the gap between Liverpool and Manchester City, but admitted it isn't the start that Jurgen Klopp's side wanted.

Liverpool are definite favourites for the match at Old Trafford, but there's no certainty when it comes to Liverpool and Manchester United - with Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after a very poor start.

