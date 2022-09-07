Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League

Liverpool goes into the fixture off the back of a disappointing start to the season, having only won two of their opening six fixtures in their Premier League campaign, finding themselves seventh in the table six points of league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool is however a different opposition altogether where the Champions League is involved, having reached three finals in five years in Europe's biggest club competition, narrowly missing out on their seventh Champions League this summer losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

Napoli on the other hand goes into the fixture in fine form, they are actually one of the most in-form sides in Europe at present and find themselves second in Serie A and unbeaten still this season, two points behind league leaders Atalanta

Napoli did lose star defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer however new arrival, Min-jae Kim has hit the ground running after his summer transfer from Turkish side Fenerbahce, even finding the goal twice this season.

IMAGO / ANP

Team News

Liverpool will be without Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhim Kelleher, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Kieta, and Calvin Ramsey.

However, Jurgen Klopp will welcome Arthur Melo to the side for the first time this season, although unlikely to start it is a high chance the new summer arrival will feature off the bench in the fixture for the side.

Napoli will only be without Diego Demme for the fixture.

IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction

Any fixture away in Naples is tough, with the Napoli fans mastering the hostile atmosphere for anyone visiting the stadium, historically Liverpool has struggled when in Naples.

However, this side is a different beast when it comes to the Champions League and after the disappointment of the Merseyside derby on Saturday I would expect the side to come out fighting with a point to prove.

I cannot see Liverpool dominating the fixture from start to finish, and predict it to be a tight game from start to finish, a 2-1 to Liverpool with both goals coming from the Uruguyan Darwin Nunez

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |