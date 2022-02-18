Match Preview: Liverpool v Norwich

Liverpool look to keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Manchester City as they welcome struggling Norwich to Anfield.

Fresh off of a 2-0 away victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp's team will be high on confidence and will look to put in a convincing performance against Dean Smith's side.

Where: Anfield

When: Saturday, 3pm kick-off

What: Premier League

League form

Norwich's Teemu Pukki accelerates away from Manchester City's Phil Foden. IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds currently sit second in the league, nine points behind leaders Manchester City - with a game in hand - and come into the game unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures, picking up victories against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Burnley, as well as a 2-2 draw away at Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Last time out, Liverpool had to dig deep away at Burnley, earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory, courtesy of a Fabinho goal, his fifth in seven games in 2022.

Allison turned in another Man-of-the-Match performance, having earned plaudits in recent weeks with his performances, notably another standout performance against Crystal Palace.

As for Norwich, the Canaries sit 18th in the league, four points off of 17th placed Newcastle, having played a game more.

Despite their precarious league position, Norwich's recent form isn't as bad as you may think, having taken seven points from their last five games, with back-to-back victories against relegation rivals Everton and Norwich.

Last time out, Norwich were beaten 4-0 at home by Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side maintained their lead at the top of the table.

Team News

Diogo Jota prior to injury against Inter Milan. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

With a fully fit LFC squad somewhat of a rarity, it was strange to have no fresh injury concerns in the last couple of weeks, as well as having the squad bolstered by the return of Thiago and Harvey Elliot - the latter having been injured since early September.

Alas, a fully fit squad would not last long, as Diogo Jota suffered an ankle injury during the first half in Milan on Wednesday.

He has been ruled out of Saturday's game due to the damage and will face a race for fitness to be fit for the following weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Norwich will have a host of players out for the game.

Jacob Sorensen (Knee), Tim Krul (Shoulder), Lukas Rupp (Hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (Back) and Adam Idah (Knee) will all miss the fixture, with Idah having just been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Squad rotation for LFC?

Could Jurgen Klopp rotate some of the familiar faces in the Liverpool side? IMAGO / sportphoto24

With a congested fixture schedule, don't be surprised if Jurgen Klopp makes changes to his side.

Liverpool's upcoming fixture list includes Leeds (23/2), Chelsea (27/2), Norwich in the FA Cup (2/3), West Ham (5/3) and Inter Milan (8/3), meaning the Reds will be busy in the next couple of weeks - making changes inevitable.

Expect to see names such as Luis Diaz, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson in Saturday's side, as Klopp looks to rotate using players who didn't feature in the full 90 minutes in the Champions League.

Additionally, fringe players such as Takumi Minamino could be in line for some minutes on the pitch, as well as a potential return for Divock Origi.

Prediction

Liverpool will look to make it five straight wins in the league this Saturday. IMAGO / PA Images

Anything other than three points is unacceptable for Liverpool on Saturday.

If they wish to remain in the hunt for the Premier League title then these are the games that Liverpool must win.

However, against a struggling Norwich side, this won't be an issue.

Despite the improvements Dean Smith has made to the side, Liverpool should still be able to easily pick up three points.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Norwich

