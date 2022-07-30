Match Report: Darwin Nunez Shines As Liverpool Beat Manchester City 3-1 In The Community Shield

Goals from Nunez, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold help Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

After both signing new center forwards to spearhead their 2022/23 campaigns, Liverpool and Manchester City met at the King Power Stadium for the annual Community Shield Fixture. Liverpool came out the better team which was rewarded with an impressive Alexander-Arnold strike from the edge of the area. Manchester City then put themselves level in the second half, after an offside Alvarez goal was rightfully corrected to stand. With 10 minutes left on the clock, substitute Darwin Nunez's header was blocked by the hand of Ruben Dias, winning the reds a pen that Mohamed Salah dispatched. Nunez then secured the Community Shield for the reds after he poached a low header on the six-yard box.

Luis Diaz had the first half chance of the game, an early cross from Jordan Henderson caught the Manchester City players out, giving room for Diaz to shoot. But the shot was blocked.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah started the game as dangerous as ever, an excellent over-the-top ball from Fabinho found the number '11' in tons of space on the right wing, he cut in with style and just hit the side netting of the near post just three minutes in.

Manchester City then had their first chance of the afternoon, Kevin De Bruyne picked up a loose ball and took a quick shot just inside the Liverpool box, but it deflects marginally wide for a City corner.

A typical Liverpool move almost created a golden chance, Trent Alexander-Arnold played a lovely deep ball to the far post from the right-hand side to Andrew Robertson, Liverpool shirts were lining up in the box but the Scotsman headed towards goal and hit the side-netting.

Liverpool broke down the right-hand side again, Henderson looked to cross for Diaz but touches from Ruben Dias and keeper Ederson took it out of the Colombian's path.

Liverpool opened the scoring from an excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold finish. Thiago switched from left to right finding Mo Salah, Trent had taken up a more central area usually typical of the Egyptian, who played a ball for Trent, whipping it first time into the far corner from the edge of the area.

IMAGO / Action Plus

City looked to respond quickly, Riyad Mahrez picked up the ball on the edge of the Liverpool area and looked to slide in KDB, De Bruyne received the ball well but his shot went into the near post side netting once more.

Henderson then pressed high and well, winning the ball back and starting a Liverpool counter, but his pass trickled behind Diaz whose only option was Roberto Firmino on the left-hand side, his shot was then blocked and deflected wide.

Riyad Mahrez then looked to be in one on one with Adrian, he got his shot off which commanded a good save down the Spaniard's throat, however, the flag was raised for offside.

Erling Haaland then had his first chance to score of the game, a great cross came in from Bernado Silva but the Norwegian took the shot awkwardly on his left foot in mid-air, Mahrez then followed up with a header that was caught by Adrian.

City then had another chance to draw even, Kevin De Bruyne's smart touch allowed him to slide in Riyad Mahrez on the overlap to his right, but his shot lacked any real bite to trouble Adrian.

Liverpool closed the second half how they started, on top. After the midfield won their individual duels, space opened up for Mohamed Salah down the right-hand side once again. Luis Diaz was in support on the opposite flank but Mo's cross was intercepted by the hands of Ederson.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The first chance of the second half went to Manchester City, Rodri played a delicate over-the-top ball which Mahrez latched on to, bringing it down with his chest, his shot however was saved by Adrian once more.

Manchester City made their first changes of the evening at the 58th-minute mark as Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez replaced Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Jurgen Klopp also took the opportunity to introduce record signing Darwin Nunez, as he replaced Roberto Firmino.

Darwin Nunez made an instant impact after an over-the-top ball from Andrew Robertson put him one on one with Ederson. Ederson took the Uruguayan out and Liverpool thought they had won a penalty, but the flag went up for offside.

Nunez had another good chance to score after he won the ball back and gave it to Jordan Henderson, leaving himself in space behind. Henderson played the pass but Ederson was out quickly and made a good save with his face in the 64th minute.

Manchester City had the ball in the back of the net after a KDB cross was met by Phil Foden, but saved, then the rebound was put in the back of the net by Julian Alvarez, but the linesman's flag is up for offside. Replays show the decision is extremely tight and the VAR wait commenced, with the goal eventually standing. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City with 20 minutes left on the clock.

IMAGO / PA Images

More substitutes were made post City equalizer as Liverpool introduced both Harvey Elliott and James Milner for Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool looked to put themselves back in front as Darwin Nunez's hold-up play allowed Mo Salah to get down the right-hand side. Salah then crossed towards Darwin Nunez who headed towards goal, but the ball hit the arm of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias. The play is waved on but VAR called it back for a Liverpool penalty. Dias protested the decision and was booked for doing so.

Mohamed Salah wanted this penalty for himself and coolly dispatched of it into Ederson's bottom left corner, Liverpool led Manchester City 2-1 with 84 minutes on the clock.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Liverpool's corner was played short by Milner to Salah, who gave it back to the veteran to cross, which was met by the head of Darwin Nunez who flicked his header just wide of the far post, a very impressive effort.

Thiago Alcantara is then replaced by Naby Keita in the 85th minute. Followed by Fabio Carvalho coming on for Luis Diaz in the 90th minute.

Liverpool ended the game in style with a goal from no other than Darwin Nunez. Mohamed Salah crossed another ball from right to left which was headed back across the six-yard box by 'Robbo' for Darwin Nunez to head into the back of the net. Celebrated in style, Nunez then went into the book for the removal of his shirt. Liverpool led Manchester City 3-1 with a matter of minutes left on the clock.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah then made way for local lad Curtis Jones as the game went into the 5th minute of added time.

Erling Haaland then had his chance to score a consolation goal for Manchester City, as the ball fell for him on the 6-yard box with no one else in sight, but the Norwegian somehow hit the tap-in over, clipping the bar in the process.

Liverpool Starting XI -

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool Substitutions - Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho

Manchester City XI -

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester City Substitutions - Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

Stadium - King Power Stadium

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |