MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Unlucky Reds Held At Goodison

Jurgen Klopp made some surprising changes ahead of the 241st Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Liverpool made three changes from their late win against Newcastle United; bringing in Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez.

Frank Lampard brought in new signing Neil Maupay for Dwight McNeil for the encounter, but other than that kept the same starting eleven from their 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

The match began precisely how you would expect a Merseyside derby to start - both sides going at it with lots of lunging tackles. A proper physical encounter.

Everton had the first heart-in-mouth moment of the game when Tom Davies' shot with the outside of the boot hit the inside of the post before bouncing back into play. It would be Darwin Nunez to repeat at the other end when his ambitious effort was saved onto the crossbar. Luis Diaz then followed up and hit the woodwork.

Jurgen Klopp brought off Fabio Carvalho with a dead leg for Roberto Firmino, who came on for an attacking four in the second half. Darwin Nunez had a fantastic chance to open the scoring, but he scuffed his chance from Luis Diaz's pullback from the byline.

Everton thought they went ahead through former Liverpool man Conor Coady, but his effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

The game finished all square, as Liverpool fail to repeat their Goodison Park heroics of last season. Jurgen Klopp's side move up to 5th with the win, and Everton remained 14th in the table.

Up next for the Reds is a midweek clash in Naples as they kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign against Italian club Napoli.

