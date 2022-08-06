Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day

Liverpool came back twice but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League at Craven Cottage.

Jurgen Klopp's side was unchanged, bar the return of Alisson, from their FA Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last Saturday. New signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho were named on the bench.

Liverpool started the game immediately on the back foot as Aleksandar Mitrovic was able to weave through a low effort inside the first minute, which was seen go wide of the far post. The net rippled for the first time when Luis Diaz scored a lovely curling effort 15 minutes in - but it was rightly given offside.

Fulham's first goal was worked really well, with Neeskens Kebano unleashing right-back Kenny Tete down the right-hand side. Tete whipped a beautiful ball into the back post where Aleksandar Mitrovic was there to head past Alisson. Trent Alexander-Arnold was beaten relatively easily in the air and will be disappointed when watching it back.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There was an immediate response from Liverpool who had a flurry of good chances, mostly coming down the left-hand side with Andrew Robertson and Luis Diaz. The Colombian hit the crossbar on his weaker foot.

Ultimately, silly mistakes from Jurgen Klopp's team cost them in the first half where they struggled to string a few passes together. Liverpool were on the attack and Trent Alexander-Arnold received the ball and it bounced up where he accidentally controlled it with his hand and the attack was halted. That epitomized the first half for Liverpool.

The start of the second half was just as bad for Liverpool as a lackluster start once again invited the host with opportunities to extend their lead.

The first couple of changes for Liverpool were forced through the injury of Thiago who was holding his hamstring. We're still waiting for confirmation as to how serious it'll be for the midfielder. He was replaced by Harvey Elliott whilst Roberto Firmino was replaced by Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez was one of the few positives this afternoon for Liverpool, who changed the game completely. His equaliser came with around half an hour left on the clock. Harvey Elliott found Mohamed Salah down the right-hand side and he crossed it in low to find the feet of Darwin Nunez, who stuck it in the back of the net.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fulham reclaimed the lead with Mitrovic's second goal of the game when he scored a penalty past Alisson, after he was brought down by Virgil van Dijk. Very uncharacteristic of the Dutchman.

Liverpool's second goal came very unexpectedly as Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped the ball over the top of the Fulham back-line, to which it fell at the feet of both Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, with the former providing a small touch for Salah to finish easily past Rodak.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was a disappointing afternoon overall for Liverpool who would've wanted to start their 2022-23 campaign with a win. The few positives to take away from this game would be that it could've been so much worse. Liverpool were poor, and they were poor enough to lose the game.

Up next for Liverpool is a home game against Crystal Palace on Monday 15 August at 8pm BST.

