Match Report: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Darwin Nunez Sent Off But Reds Fight Back

Liverpool dropped more points in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield, despite a much-improved performance from last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the much better side against Crystal Palace, with James Milner having an opportunity inside the first minute to open the scoring after a poor punch from Crystal Palace's goalkeeper, Vicente Guaita. However, his effort went straight into the Anfield Road stand.

Darwin Nunez had the next clear-cut chance when Trent Alexander-Arnold found the Uruguayan at the back-post, but his volley went over the bar.

IMAGO / PA Images

More chances created by Alexander-Arnold followed in the first half, with a notable pass from the halfway line finding the head of Mohamed Salah, but his effort was straight into the goalkeeper's gloves.

Crystal Palace counter-attacked against the run of play and were able to profit off of it, with Wilfried Zaha finding the far bottom corner with a well-taken effort.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool couldn't respond before the end of the first half, despite a fantastic chance for Darwin Nunez from an initial corner, but he couldn't take the chance. It fell to Virgil van Dijk, but his shot was miscalculated as he tripped beforehand.

The standout player in the first half was Harvey Elliott - he was absolutely outstanding. The young Englishman went for everything that came his way and was all over the pitch.

Darwin Nunez was sent off early in the second half of the game with a reckless headbutt against Joachim Andersen. Liverpool's response to going down to ten men was fantastic, with an immediate increase in the intensity on the pitch, propelled by the introduction of captain Jordan Henderson.

IMAGO / PA Images

Luis Diaz performed a little bit of magic by dancing around the Crystal Palace defence before cutting inside and shooting from outside of the box finding the back of the net. Absolutely magical from the Colombian.

IMAGO / PA Images

From that point on, Liverpool were on top of the game but were unable to find another goal. Fabio Carvalho was a welcomed introduction as well, with the 19-year-old proving his technical ability when coming on.

Liverpool will be disappointed to start the season with two draws from two games - with Manchester City with a four-point advantage early on. Nothing has been decided and Liverpool need to get out of this tough situation in the best possible way.

Tonight was a much better performance than the draw against Fulham last weekend. Liverpool still need to iron out these little kinks in technical areas, like passing accuracy and one-on-one duels.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United and Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez as he serves his suspension.

