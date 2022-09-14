Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Late Matip Header Wins It

Liverpool were due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the Premier League, however, this was postponed following the saddening news from Thursday night that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, aged 96.

Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the starting lineup from the horror show in Naples last Wednesday night, bringing in Joel Matip in place of Joe Gomez at centre-back; Kostas Tsimikas replacing the injured Andrew Robertson; Thiago for James Milner; and Diogo Jota in place for Roberto Firmino.

Ahead of this fixture, Ajax had won seven matches in a row, with the Dutch side keeping five clean sheets in their last five. In contrast, it's fair to say Liverpool weren't quite as impressive - after losing 4-1 to Napoli in their Champions League opener.

Prior to kick-off, a minute silence was held in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which was impeccably observed at Anfield.

Liverpool began the game very well, with the response Jurgen Klopp desired in full effect. Just 16 minutes in, Luis Diaz headed down towards Diogo Jota who played through Mohamed Salah, and easy as that Liverpool were ahead at Anfield.

Steven Berghuis had a decent chance when he curled one onto the top of the crossbar before the linesman put the flag up for offside. However, Ajax were able to pull level through Mohammed Kudus, when he fired a strike in off of the bar seemingly out of nowhere.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold had superb opportunities to score before the break for Liverpool, but veteran goalkeeper, Remko Pasveer, was able to keep the efforts out of the back of the net to keep the score level.

Diogo Jota then had an early second-half effort saved by the Ajax goalkeeper at the Kop end. Dusan Tadic floated a cross into the box for Daley Blind to attack onto, but his head was just whiskers wide of the far post.

Ajax would come to regret not taking this chance when Joel Matip headed Liverpool ahead from a corner. It didn't initially seem like the ball crossed the line but the referee's watch indicated it had - the replays backing it up. Liverpool had won the game, and they so very much deserved to as well.

Thiago was undoubtedly the man of the match, after another midfield masterclass from the Spaniard. Liverpool now wait until 1 October to play their next match, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League. They were initially supposed to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but this has been postponed due to the death of the Queen.

