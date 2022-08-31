Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United | Fabio Carvalho Scores Very Late Winner

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool were coming into this game off the back of a 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth last Saturday at Anfield and looking to keep the intensity up after a poor start to the season.

On the other hand, Newcastle United hadn't lost a game ahead of tonight’s clash, after drawing their last three games following their opening day victory against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp opted for the same starting eleven that battered Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday, with a welcomed return of Joel Matip and Curtis Jones on the bench.

Newcastle United made four changes for this game. In defence, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman were replaced by Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Target. The midfield remained untouched, whilst Chris Wood was dropped for new signing Alexander Isak, and Ryan Fraser came in for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin.

The first real chance of the game fell to Mohamed Salah after Luis Diaz teased a ball into the box - but the Egyptian was unable to properly connect with the ball and it went out for a goal kick.

From then on, it was mostly one-way traffic from the visitors, with the £60million man Alexander Isak shooting inside 12 minutes, but his effort flew over the bar. Minutes before half-time, however, it would be the same man to run onto a well-weighted pass and slot it past Alisson to make it 1-0 to Newcastle United at the interval.

Just ten minutes into the second half and the Swedish international thought he netted his second goal of the game to double the opposition's lead - but the linesman called offside. Replays showed it was incredibly tight, but the right decision was made.

Liverpool found their equaliser shortly after, as Mohamed Salah carried the ball into the box from the right, and cut it back for an oncoming Roberto Firmino who slotted the ball past Nick Pope.

Jurgen Klopp made a triple substitution with around 25 minutes left bringing on Kostas Tsimikas for Andrew Robertson, James Milner for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Fabio Carvalho on for an injured Jordan Henderson.

In this final 25 minutes or so of the match, it was filled with time-wasting from the Newcastle United players. The board from the fourth official showed a minimum total of five added minutes would be played.

Even this was eventually extended due to the continued time-wasting shown by the visitors. However, it would prove to be their own downfall, as Fabio Carvalho scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to win the game for Liverpool and collect his team a very valuable three points.

There was an incident on the touchline that followed this goal - after a Newcastle United coach was seen throwing what appeared to be a water bottle in the direction of the Liverpool bench.

Fabio Carvalho only turned 20 years old yesterday, what a birthday present for him. The Portuguese is looking like one of the biggest bargains of the summer transfer window after Liverpool paid just £5.31million.

The man of the match for this game, as much as you'd want it to go to Fabio Carvalho, has to go to Harvey Elliott. He was outstanding on the pitch tonight, and was a constant threat with precise passes all game.

Up next for Liverpool is the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday, midday (12.30pm). Darwin Nunez will be back for Jurgen Klopp's side after he served his three-match suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

