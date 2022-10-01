Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win

For the fifth time in their first seven Premier League matches, Liverpool have dropped points. Just two wins so far this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 9th place in the table following their 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the side that beat Ajax 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League before the international break; bringing in Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho. Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were dropped to the bench.

The last time Brighton & Hove Albion played a match was their 5-2 demolition of Leicester City under Graham Potter. Since then, they lost their manager as he left for the vacant Chelsea job and brought in Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton started the match well and Leandro Trossard scored inside four minutes to stun Anfield. This was the 12th time in the last 15 games that Liverpool have conceded first in all competitions.

IMAGO / PA Images

It only got worse from here as Pascal Gross provided the assist for Trossard's second of the afternoon inside just 20 minutes. Brighton had a surprise two-goal lead and Liverpool looked completely lost.

It would be Roberto Firmino to halve the deficit as his well-taken effort running onto the loose ball found the back of the net at the Kop end.

The second half of the game was much better for Liverpool, which proved itself after ten minutes when Firmino bagged his second goal of the game after twisting, turning and finishing well from a Luis Diaz pass into the box.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Not long after and the comeback was complete with good fortune as the ball bounced off the Brighton defender, Adam Webster, into the goal. The mission now was for Liverpool to hold on for a precious three points which would have seen Jurgen Klopp's side move up to 5th in the table.

Not to be. Poor defending allows Brighton to create more chances late on in the game and it was seemingly inevitable that they would convert one of these chances. It was of course, Trossard, to complete an impressive hat-trick at Anfield to steal a point for the Seagulls.

I say, 'steal', but there was nothing really stolen about the draw from Brighton's perspective. In fact, you could say Liverpool were lucky to even walk away with a point after the full-time whistle.

James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all saw action as well this afternoon. Next up for Liverpool is Rangers at Ibrox in the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday night at 20:00.

Let's hope for a much-improved showing up in Scotland.

