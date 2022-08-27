Match Report: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Rampant Reds Set New Record

Liverpool recorded their biggest win in Premier League history as they put nine goals past Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

This has been a strange start to the Premier League season for Liverpool. Four games in, the Reds have finally recorded their first win, and in some style.

Jurgen Klopp made one change from the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night, with Fabinho coming into the side, replacing James Milner. The Brazilian lined up alongside Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

The game got off to a blinding start for Liverpool, with Luis Diaz heading the hosts in front inside three minutes from a Roberto Firmino cross. The lead was doubled not long afterward either, with Harvey Elliott tucking away a brilliant finish on his left foot from outside the box.

The third goal was scored by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 28th minute - after a quick give and go with Roberto Firmino, he blasted the ball into the back of the net. Arguably the best goal of the afternoon. Liverpool's fourth goal followed soon, as Roberto Firmino bagged with an audacious volley from a deflected cross from Mohamed Salah.

Virgil van Dijk was able to net a fifth goal for Liverpool after an inswinging corner was delivered from Andrew Robertson, with the Dutchman heading into the back of the net.

The second half resumed exactly where the first half left off, with Liverpool adding to their tally with a sixth goal. It was a Chris Mepham own goal that was the culprit this time. VAR checked for a potential offside, with Luis Diaz being checked as to whether he was interfering with play from an offside position. VAR judged the goal as fair and Liverpool carried on!

It was Liverpool's Brazilian forward who made it 7-0, after Bournemouth's goalkeeper, Mark Travers, spilled the ball from an initial save, Roberto Firmino there to pounce.

Second-half substitute Kostas Tsimikas provided the assist for Liverpool's eighth goal of the match, after Fabio Carvalho's volley was rifled past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Fabio Carvalho played the entirety of the second half after being subbed on for Harvey Elliott. He was absolutely outstanding, his passes were always so positive and threatening.

The cherry on top was Luis Diaz's late header which equalled the all-time Premier League record win of 9-0, which is also Liverpool's all-time record now - beating Liverpool's previous record win of 7-0 against Crystal Palace back in December 2020.

Serbian midfielder Stefan Bajectic also made his debut for Liverpool this afternoon, at the age of 17.

In a match that saw Liverpool score nine goals, the highlight was the ninth-minute applause and rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone for nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was sadly killed four days ago. Rest in peace.

Up next for Liverpool is the visit of Newcastle United at Anfield next Wednesday evening, at 8pm.

