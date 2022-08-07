Match Report: Liverpool v Manchester City | Premier League 2

Liverpool U21s continued there Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon with a game against Manchester City at the academy complex in Kirkby.

Manchester City got the game underway and quickly found themselves under pressure from Liverpool, with the youngsters dominating the opening five minutes of the fixture, Jake Cain, Luke Chambers & James Norris central to the majority of Liverpool attacks, although promising they struggled to test the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Stefan Bajcetic who featured in Liverpool's match-day squad away to Fulham yesterday started the game brightly in the 6, stopping several attacks before setting Liverpool off on the front foot, it is clear to see why he’s in and around first team setup in pre season.

Manchester City grew into the game with Carlos Borges making several promising runs opening up Liverpool's defence.

Manchester City opened the scoring in the 8th minute, with a fantastic piece of individual play from highly rated Oscar Bobb before it was finished off by Adedire Mebude for a brilliant Finnish past Liverpool's goalkeeper.

Manchester City continued to look dangerous throughout the first half, with every attack testing the Liverpool defence with city front three Adedire Mebude, Oscar Bobb & Carlos Borges dominating the red's defence.

In the 29th minute, Liverpool had their best chance, closing down City goalkeeper Mikki Van Sas forcing him to put the ball out of play. Liverpool's Luke Chamber's the most threatening for the side in the first half, with any decent level of attack coming through the left-back.

Manchester City's Sam Edozie who has been subject to a lot of interest from Bundesliga sides went off injured in the 38th minute.

The last 5 minutes of the half were all Liverpool, with the side really growing into the game, again down the left-hand side with Chambers and Melkamu Frauendorf the most threatening.

Liverpool started the second half as they ended the first dominating possession and made a host of good runs behind the City defence, this time coming mainly down the right-hand side with Isaac Mabaya and Bobby Clark the most lively at the start of the half.

Liverpool's pressure failed to materialize similar to the first-half performance and Manchester City managed to get a grip back on the game, with Bobb again central to everything City produced.

Liverpool's Layton Stewart, who spent the large majority of the 21/22 campaign sidelined with an ACL injury, attempted to drive Liverpool forward in the 56th minute, before a horror tackle from Shea Charles brought the forward down, only receiving a yellow.

Manchester City continued to dominate the game with Carlos Borges driving the side down the field with huge bursts of pace, squaring the ball for Mebude for a tap-in past Liverpool's Harvey Davies for his second of the afternoon.

After the second Liverpool made two changes in an attempt to salvage something from the fixture, bringing on Max Woltman and Mateusz Musialowski to replace Frauendorf and James Norris.

Seven minutes later City's Borges proved deadly for Liverpool's back line again, bringing the ball out of the air fantastically before bursting past Jarell Quansah with ease and similar to the second squaring the ball for substitute Dan Ogwuru to finish the move off for their third of the afternoon.

Similar to Liverpool's first team against Fulham, the U21s looked off the pace throughout the whole fixture, struggling to create any real threat throughout the whole fixture, only managing two shots on target in the whole game, compared to Manchester City's six.

The game finished 3-0 to Manchester City, a disappointing result for Liverpool's U21s.

Liverpool U21s: Davies, Mabaya, Chambers, Quansah, Jonas, Bajcetic (Corness, 72), Frauendorf (Woltman, 66), Clark (Cannonier, 72), Stewart, Cain, Norris (Musialowski, 66).

