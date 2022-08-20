Match Report: Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers | Premier League 2

Liverpool u21’s take on Blackburn Rovers u21s at The Academy complex in Kirkby for the third fixture of the Premier League 2 campaign. Both teams are in search of their first victory of the season.

Liverpool’s opening fixture saw a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals and reigning Premier League 2 champions Manchester City, followed by a 1-1 draw away to Brighton last week. Blackburn on the other hand is coming off the back of two defeats with the latest a 1-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The fixture is a must-win for Barry Lewtas’ side having started the season with just one point from the opening two fixtures, as the side looks to improve on their fourth-placed Finnish last season.

Luke Chambers IMAGO / Sportimage

Team News

Liverpool XI - Harvey Davies, Issac Mabaya, Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas, Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, Mel Frauendorf, Bobby Clark, Oakley Cannonier, Jake Cain (c), Max Woltman

Substitutes: James Norris, Luca Stephenson, Harvey Blair, Dominic Corness, Jack Bearne

Blackburn XI - Aidan Dowling, Dan Pike, Lenni Cirino, Jalil Saadi, George Pratt, Jake Garrett, Ethan Walker, Adam Wharton, Sam Burns (c), Jared Harlock, Georgie Gent

Substitutes: Charlie Weston, Kisti Montgomery, Murphy Worrall, Junior Nsangou, Solomon Honor (GK)

Liverpool's frontman Layton Stewart misses the game through suspension after a second yellow card in injury time last time out against Brighton after scoring his late equalizer.

Liverpool's exciting midfield prospect Stefan Bajcetic starts for Lewtas' side after two bench appearances for the opening Premier League fixtures for Jurgen Klopp's side., with rumours that he and Bobby Clark will again feature on the bench for Liverpool's away trip to Manchester United on Monday evening.

Blackburn made a strong start to the game pressuring Liverpool from the get-go, with Liverpool not registering their first chance until 10 minutes in after a fantastic cross from Chambers which Cannonier unfortunate with a header from six yards out.

Similar to the first home fixture, left-back Luke Chambers has been a real threat for Liverpool with some excellent runs down the left-hand side, showing why he is so highly thought of by Klopp and his coaching team.

Quansah had the side's first real chance of the game after 13 minutes, with a brilliant corner from the captain Cain to the near post with the centre-half's header bouncing off the far post before being quickly scrambled away off the line by Blackburn.

Mabaya who impressed many Liverpool fans over the summer during his time on Klopp's pre-season tour also started lively for Lewtas' side, making some clever runs down the right-hand side, coming close to finishing with his shot narrowly going wide.

Liverpool dominated the first half of the fixture, despite an impressive opening 10 minutes by Blackburn, the young reds quickly grew into the game dominating the ball creating some brilliant chances which failed to materialize, registering seven chances with two efforts coming close.

Stefan Bajcetic IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Liverpool replaced Bobby Clark with James Norris and Dominic Corness coming on for Stefan Bajcetic at the break, perhaps with Liverpool's away trip to Manchester United on Monday in mind for the two youngsters.

Cain had a brilliant effort from a free kick in the 57th minute which was saved well by the Blackburn keeper Dowling steering the ball clear from danger.

In the 65th minute, Frauendorf was replaced by Jack Bearne for Lewtas' side as they still searched for a goal despite dominating the game.

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with Max Woltman getting his first goal of the season, a brilliant finish with great composure slotting the ball in the bottom corner of the Blackburn goal, 1-0 Liverpool.

Cannonier limped off in the 80th minute of the game during a drinks break and was replaced by Harvey Blair, also Mabaya is replaced by Luca Stephenson for the final 10 minutes of the fixture.

Blair looked sharp instantly within the game, testing the goalkeeper with his first touches of the ball, and was unlucky not to score but a fine save from Dowling denies the forward.

Liverpool finished the game with a 1-0 victory dominating the majority of the fixture, a well-deserved win for Lewtas’ side with an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur up next for the young reds.

