Match Report: Liverpool Vs Blackburn | Women's Friendly

Liverpool Women's team beat Blackburn Rovers Women 3-1 at Prenton Park as they look to build momentum towards the start of the season.

Liverpool were victorious over Blackburn Rovers in their second pre-season game of the new season. The Reds opened the scoring after Missy Bo Kearns crossed and found Yana Daniels, who headed home. Blackburn responded in sensational fashion through Saffron Jordan's free kick. However, Katie Stengel's poacher's effort and another Yana Daniels goal were enough to secure Liverpool the win at Prenton Park.

There was a chance for Liverpool just three minutes in after Van De Sanden threatened down the right-hand side, but her shot was caught by Brooks.

A Liverpool corner was worked short and around the edge of the Blackburn box, eventually arriving at the feet of Furness, but her cross turned into a shot and was gathered by the Blackburn keeper once more.

A great flick from Kearns in the middle of the park allowed Liverpool to break, she then played a killer pass in behind for Yana Daniels, but her shot went wide of the post.

Shortly after and Liverpool's number '7' was involved once more, a delightful cross from Missy Bo Kearns found Yana Daniels at the far post, who headed the ball into the back of the net. Liverpool 1-0 Blackburn.

Blackburn hit back when Saffron Jordan's free-kick from the right-hand side bent into the far top corner of the Liverpool Net. A spectacular goal. Ronaldinho 2002 World Cup Esq. 18 minutes played and the score had been brought back to level terms.

34 minutes in Liverpool worked the ball well on the left-hand side, sharp interplay allowed Furness to cross to Stengel, whose glancing header just went over, clipping the bar in the process.

Blackburn used the halfway point to make several changes as Seed, Nokuthula, Leek and Hornby replaced Smith, Trialist 1. Trialist 2 and Thomas.

Liverpool make changes before the start of the second half as Lawley, Flaherty, Roberts, Holland, and Humphrey replaced van de Sanden, Campbell, Robe, Kearns, and Furness.

Liverpool went back in front when Blackburn keeper Clarke failed to keep hold of a ball delivered from a Liverpool Corner, allowing Katie Stengel to tap into the Blackburn net.

Liverpool looked to add to their lead as a cross found the head of Gill Flaherty, but her effort lofted over the keeper and landed on the roof of the Blackburn goal.

Blackburn were forced into another change as Crompton came on for half-time substitute Hornby.

Luck was not on the visitor's side, as Blackburn were forced into yet another change through injury, as Fenton made way for Ince.

Liverpool continued to be the aggressors with 77 minutes played, as a Humphrey cross found Ceri Holland, but her effort didn't carry enough power to trouble Clarke in between the Blackburn sticks.

Lawley was the next in a red shirt to have a go at goal, picking the ball up on the edge of the area, but her long-range effort was fired just wide of the far post with only 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

The reds continued to construct fluid attacks around the edge of the area when Taylor Hind's pass was met by a shot from Carla Humphrey, but her effort was comfortably saved by Blackburn's Clarke.

Saffron Jordan looked to score her second free-kick of the game, but this time her effort was just fired wide of the Liverpool goal, two minutes were added on just after the effort.

The Reds countered as Lawley broke away from the Rovers back line, she passed the ball across the face of goal for Yana Daniels to smash it home. Liverpool made it 3-1 in added time.

The goal was the perfect way to round off a good win in front of a lively home ground, as the referee blew for full-time shortly after.

Liverpool Starting XI - Cumings, Koivisto, Robe, Fahey, Campbell, Hinds, Kearns, Furness, Daniels, Stengel, Van De Sanden

Liverpool Substitutions - Clarke, Flaherty, Roberts, Humphrey, Holland, Lawley, Kiernan

Blackburn Rovers Starting XI - Brooks, Fenton, Richards, Jordan, Coan, Trialist (16), Chandarana, Smith, Thomas, Trialist (22), Trialist (24)

Blackburn Rovers Substitutions - Seed, Hornby, Crompton, Leek, Nokuthula, Ince

Stadium - Prenton Park

Attendance - 1126

