Match Report: Liverpool vs Everton U21, Premier League 2

Liverpool went into the fixture at Kirkby knowing three points would put them level with Everton u21 in the Premier League 2 table, and two points off the top of the table Crystal Palace after a relatively slow start to the season, despite only losing once, the side had drawn 4 of their opening eight fixtures.

The fixture saw Liverpool's summer signing Calvin Ramsay start at right back as the defender continues his road to recovery has not yet featured for the first team since joining from Aberdeen this summer.

Everton started the game by dominating Barry Lewtas' side in the opening minutes, with consistent fast attacks and balls over the top causing a real problem for the Liverpool defence, with striker Thomas Cannon making some fantastic runs and troubling the Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies within the opening minutes.

Davies started the game strong for Liverpool composing himself expertly throughout the wave of Everton attacks, however, in the seventh minute Everton winger Stanley Mills found the back of the net from a brilliant corner delivered by Isaac Price. Liverpool defender Luke Chambers could have done more to prevent the goal, which was no fault of the Liverpool goalkeeper.

After the Everton goal, Lewtas' side began to grow into the fixture, with another summer signing Ben Doak starting for the first time for the U21 side after some very impressive performances for the U18s since his arrival from Celtic.

Doak was constantly causing the Everton defenders problems, with a brilliant burst of pace ensuring he went past the defence with ease, given the fact the forward had only had a seven-minute cameo vs Wolves previously for Lewtas' side, it looked as though he had been playing with the side for several years, making fantastic runs up and down the field.

Ramsay started the game really well for the side, showcasing why Liverpool was not the only side interested in the defender this summer. The Scotland U21 international made some brilliant runs down the right-hand side of the park, distributing passes with ease, something that will really excite the Liverpool fanbase going forward as he awaits his first senior minutes for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool found an equaliser in the fixture in the 29th minute from captain Jake Cain who pounced on a poor back pass from the Everton centre-half before rifling his shot into the top right corner past the Everton goalkeeper.

At the start of the second half, both sides started slow, with the best effort coming from Cain in the 61st minute with a brilliant header narrowly going wide, after this Liverpool began to take a foothold of the fixture with every single attack coming from Lewtas' side, Doak being the big problem for the Everton defence looking dangerous on every run.

The 80th minute saw Doak again causing problems, showing his pace down the flank and going past the Everton defence with ease, before cutting in and finishing his chance well to give Liverpool the lead, there was a deflection off the Everton goalkeeper however the shot was always going to end in the back of the net, capping off his brilliant first start for the side with a goal.

Two minutes later Doak was causing havoc again, picking the ball up on the halfway line and running through the whole Everton side finding himself one on one with the goalkeeper who did tremendously to save the effort.

As the game came to a close Liverpool continued to dominate the ball and see the game out, in a game that was heavily inspired by the performance of Ben Doak, who looks like a real big talent for the future of Liverpool.

Liverpool Team News

Harvey Davies

Calvin Ramsay (James McConnell 45'), Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas, Luke Chambers

Dominic Corness, Luca Stephenson, Jake Cain

Malkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski (Lewis Koumas 86'), Ben Doak (Terence McLoughlin-Miles 90+3')

