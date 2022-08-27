Match Report: Liverpool vs Manchester United | U18 Premier League

Liverpool u18's take on Mancheser United this morning at The Academy in Kirkby, the young reds will look to redeem themselves after a disappointing defeat to Leeds last time out.

Team News

Liverpool XI

Fabian Mrozek, Niall Osborne, Franic Gyimah, Terence McLaughlin-Miles(c), Charlie Hayes-Green, Michael Laffey, James McConnell, Fola Onanuga, Ben Doak, Trent Kone-Doherty, Louie Koumas

Substitutions: Luke Hewitson, Jayden Danns , Ranel Young, Nathan Giblin, Cody Pennington

Manchester United XI

Tom Wooster, James Nolan, Louis Jackson, Sonny Aljofree, Sam Murray, Finley McAllister, Maximillian Oyedele, Samuel Mather, Jack Lee Moorhouse, Ethan Williams, Manni Norkett

Sustitutions: Adam Berry, Thomas Myles, Jack Kingdon, Ethan Wheatley, Marcus Lawrence

Liverpool started the game really well dominating possession and looking the more lively of the two sides, Trent Kone-Doherty and Ben Doak the two real bright sparks for Liverpool in the opening minutes of the game, both making brilliant runs and fantastic movements on and off the ball.

Kone-Doherty opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the game, with a brilliant solo run weaving between the United defence, before finishing the ball off, showing fantastic composure to open the scoring.

After the goal United began to grow into the game, testing the Liverpool goalkeeper and dominating a lot of the possession, with the Liverpool goalkeeper Mrozek playing really well, clear to see his time around Alisson has been massively influential.

Liverpool defender Hayes-Green was forced off in the 22nd minute due to injury, replaced by Nathan Gibling. Liverpool continued to dominate the fixture, with summer signing Ben Doak a clear stand out performer for the side.

Doak should of had a penalty for Liverpool in the 27th minute after a brilliant individual run at the united defence before being hacked down inside the box, the referee waved the penalty off.

Liverpool's Doherty found his and the sides second of the game, after another brilliant run from Doak who squared the ball across the box finding Doherty for another fantastically composed finish putting the side 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Half time, Liverpool look levels above this United side in the first half, Doherty and Doak the two stand out performers for Liverpool in the opening 45, both making fantastic runs throughout and showing brilliant composure whilst on the ball, its clear to see why Liverpool done all they could to bring them both in this summer.

Ben Doak IMAGO / Focus Images

Second half underway, United whom had their teamtalk on the side of the pitch rather than going into the changing rooms started the half really lively, coming as some what a shock to the Liverpool players.

A minute after the restart Sam Murray pulled one back for United, with a brilliant finish which caught the Liverpool defence off guard.

Liverpool restarted the game and instantly looked like the side in the first half, dominating possession and making brilliant individual runs off the ball, passing United off the park.

In the 52nd minute a brilliant freekick with the ball crossed in by Laffey, looping over the United back line to be met by a header from the captain McLaughlin-Miles looping his header over the United goalkeeper into the goal restoring Liverpool's two goal lead.

Trent Kone-Doherty IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Doak again had an outstanding run down the wing before cutting across the penalty area laying it back to McConnell who finished the move off with a brilliant strike outside the box to extend the lead to 4-1.

In the 84th minute a sloppy challenge from Ranel Young who had only been on the field a matter of moments resulted in a penalty for United, a much softer penalty claim than that on Doak in the first half.

Manni Norkett converted the penalty for United to claw one goal back, however it ended in a consolation goal for United with Liverpool putting in a fantastic performance in the last 10 minutes of the game to ensure the 4-2 lead was kept in tact.

A brilliant result for Mark Bridge Wilkson's side, who now have six points from a possible nine in the opening three games of the U18 Premier League season.

