Match report: Liverpool vs Stoke, U18 Premier League

Liverpool faced Stoke this morning in the U18 Premier League, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side currently sits second in the table behind Sunderland with a win taking them level on points with the North East side who still have a game in hand on the young reds.

Liverpool started the game strong, dominating Stoke all over the park, with some brilliant runs from the two wide players Ranel Young and Trent Kone-Doherty.

The side quickly made the dominance count taking the lead in the eighth minute of the game with an inch-perfect pass from Michael Laffey picking out summer signing Kone-Doherty who whipped the ball into the box to be finished off by a brilliantly timed header by Jayden Danns, the son of professional footballer Neil Danns.

Stoke quickly managed to find their rhythm within the fixture and two minutes later managed to find an equalizer, with a brilliantly timed run from captain Nathan Lowe who took it past two Liverpool defenders before cutting into the box and finishing off the move putting the ball perfectly into the bottom right corner.

Despite the equalizer, Bridge-Wilkinson's side continued to dominate The Potters, with Trent the real bright spark within the side, in the 18th minute the 16-year-old charged down the wing before cutting inside past two stoke players to time his finish perfectly into the bottom left corner, the Ireland U17 international looks a real talent for the future for Liverpool.

Liverpool continued to dominate the opening half, with central midfielder Laffey showcasing his array of passing throughout the half, each pass inch perfect for finding a teammate and constantly putting the side on the front foot, certainly a midfielder to keep an eye on for the future.

The Liverpool captain Tommy Pilling put in a real captains performance in the opening 45 minutes, with brilliant movement on and off the ball throughout, and perfectly timed challenges when required, it is clear to see why the club rate the Englishman so highly, who recently signed his first professional contract with the side.

In the opening 20 minutes of the second half Liverpool really struggled to get going, with Stoke coming straight out of the blocks and piling the pressure on the side, in the 63rd minute they brought the game level with a brilliant finish from Ali Hayder, Stoke reaping the rewards from a dominating start to the second half.

After the goal though Liverpool managed to find their feet within the game again, with winger Ranel Young making some perfectly timed runs and being a menace for the Stoke defence.

The Stoke side was fearful whenever Kone-Doherty got on the ball for Bridge-Wilkinson's side, with sometimes up to four players charging at the young Irishman to try and disposes of him the ball, at only 16 years of age, its clear to see why Liverpool made every effort to bring him to the club this summer, his ability is levels above his age group.

In the 80th minute, Dann's made a brilliant run with the ball from the halfway line, taking it past several of the Stoke players before putting a brilliantly timed ball through to Young, who knocked it past the Stoke goalkeeper and looked set to put the ball in the back of the net before being brought down inside the box, a penalty awarded.

Trent Kone-Doherty stepped up to take the penalty, choosing to go down the middle which was saved by the Stoke goalkeeper, however the Ireland U17 international quickly followed up the rebound to slot the ball past the keeper to re-establish Liverpool's lead.

Ranel and Trent switched sides after the penalty for the final 10 minutes of the fixture, still causing havoc to the Stoke defence with every run, Kone-Doherty nearly made it a hattrick in the last minute of the game with a brilliant burst of pace taking him past two stoke defenders but was denied by the Stoke keeper.

The game ended 3-2 which sees Liverpool's U18 side draw level on points at the top of the table with Sunderland, despite the North Eastern side having a game in hand, Bridge-Wilkinson will be delighted with his side's positive start to the season.

Liverpool Team News

Fabian Mrozek

Francis Gyimah, Kerron Samuels, Charlie Hayes-Green, Nathan Giblin

Michael Laffey, Tommy Pilling (c), Cody Pennington (Kyle Kelly 71')

Ranel Young (Elijah Gift 90+6'), Jayden Danns (Keyrol Figueroa 88'), Trent Kone-Doherty

