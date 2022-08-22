Skip to main content

Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat

Liverpool’s poor start to the season got worse in their third match of the Premier League - suffering a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool Old Trafford Anthony Elanga Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp's decision-making was questioned at the beginning of the game when Fabinho was left on the bench in place of Jordan Henderson as he was partnered alongside James Milner and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

The midfield struggled to get into the game in the first half, and Liverpool were costed dearly. Manchester United approached this game in the perfect way and treated it like a proper derby.

It had looked almost as if Liverpool forgot the occasion they were playing. Jadon Sancho punished a lacklustre Liverpool defence by scoring 16 minutes in. The response was decent from Liverpool in terms of ball possession, but they weren't able to create much at all before half-time.

Manchester United Jadon Sancho Scott McTominay Diogo Dalot
It went from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp's team in the second half when substitute Anthony Martial partnered with Marcus Rashford to double Manchester United's lead. Mohamed Salah was able to pull a goal back towards the latter stages of the game but it wouldn't be enough.

This leaves Liverpool lying 16th in the table, without a win from their first three Premier League games. A really poor start. Questions will be asked in the coming days surrounding whether Liverpool will sign an additional midfielder and bolster up the squad.

Old Trafford Manchester United Liverpool Mohamed Salah

A mix of absentees and sloppy passages of play result in Liverpool losing for the first time in 2022 - and with some serious problems to face in the closing stages of the transfer window.

It's Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday at 3pm next for Liverpool - in what feels like almost a must-win game already this early on.

Liverpool

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
