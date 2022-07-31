Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg at Anfield in their final pre-season match before the start of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg in their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.

Strasbourg got off to the perfect start just three minutes in, Isaac Mabaya failed to clear his lines, gifting Adrien Thomasson a chance one-on-one with Harvey Davies, of which he chipped over him and into the back of the net. Liverpool 0-1 RC Strasbourg.

The French side threatened again as Thomasson's cross looked to find target man Ajorque in the area, the cross fell to Luke Chambers who couldn't get the desired clearance, allowing Marvin Seneya to strike, but Davies gathered.

Liverpool had their first chance of the game when Harvey Elliott slid in Fabio Carvalho on the right-hand side of the Strasbourg area, but the Portuguese international hit the side netting.

Chambers then failed to clear once more when Liverpool attempted to play out from the back, the misplaced pass landed straight in the feet of Habib Diallo, who cut in on his left foot and curled his shot beyond Davies and into the back of the net. Liverpool 0-2 RC Strasbourg.

The visitors continued to stun Anfield after going three goals up, both James Milner and Chambers failed to stop Marvin Senaya on the near touchline, allowing him to cut and find Thomasson whose first-time effort found the net, his second of the evening.

Liverpool almost made an impressive half chance in the 28th minute, as Joe Gomez rouletted his way out of the back, passing to Elliott who picked out the overlapping run of Mabaya. He delivered a dangerous cross but no red shirt could make any contact.

Fabio Carvalho then re-energized the Anfield crowd, after Tyler Morton made an impressive tackle on Ajorque, the youngster hustled his way through blue shirts before drawing a foul near the Strasbourg area.

Strasbourg came very close to scoring a fourth in the 36th minute when Thomasson's cross from the left-hand side inevitably found the head of Ajorque, but the headed effort trickled wide of Davies's far post.

Fabio Carvalho was a true bright spark in a rather disappointing first half for Liverpool, as his trickery on the edge of the area won Liverpool another free kick. Young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic stepped up this time, and the effort required a top save from Matz Sels to prevent it from going in the back of the net.

More opportunities began to open up for the reds as the time edged towards the interval, Chambers this time had a chance to strike from range, but his effort went over the bar and into the Anfield Road stand. The distant effort turned out to be the last chance of the half for the reds.

Jurgen Klopp made a change from his limited bench at halftime as Nathaniel Phillips replaced Isaac Mabaya. Strasbourg make a change of their own as Sanjin Prcic replaced Adrien Thomasson, who is subbed off after scoring a brace.

Ibrahima Konate looked to have picked up a knock in the 55th minute, with the physio coming onto the pitch to give him treatment. The Frenchman ultimately couldn't continue and was replaced by Sepp Van Den Berg. Liverpool also used to break in play to introduce Bobby Clark for Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool looked to construct an attack on the hour mark, patiently moving it from side to side until a Marvin Senaya slip allowed Luke Chambers to get his shot away, but it was saved by Matz Sels.

Two more changes then followed for the visitors, as Pierre-Gabriel and Doukoure replaced Le Marchand and Lienard in the 62nd minute.

A Harvey Elliott corner went straight through the bodies in the Kop end box, eventually finding its way to Fabio Carvalho who managed to get a shot away, but his attempt sailed over the bar in the 63rd minute.

Harvey Elliott began to try and cause some more danger, passing to Gomez who passed inside to Tyler Morton. The midfielder shot and caused Sels the most trouble of the game, but Strasbourg eventually dealt with the danger.

Strasbourg looked to counter in the 66th minute when Pierre-Gabriel's cross found Diallo in the box, his first-time effort going just wide of Harvey Davies's bottom left corner.

Melkamu Frauendorf was in one on one with the Strasbourg keeper and put his shot beyond him and into the back of the net. However, the flag was raised. The ruled-out goal was met by a massive yet young Anfield roar, providing a great moment for the younger generation in attendance.

Frauendorf's offside goal was ultimately his last involvement as he was replaced by fellow youngster Mateusz Musialowski. RC Strasbourg also brought on Diarra and Nuss for Senaya and Aholou.

Fabio Carvalho then picked up some space on the left-hand side, directing a cross towards Harvey Elliott. The 19-year-old managed to head at goal but the shot was saved once more by Matz Sels in goal.

Elliott continued to be a stand-out performer for the reds, after cutting in from his favoured right wing, the crowd urged him to shoot from the edge of the box, which he did, but his optimistic effort went into the Kop.

Liverpool came close again in the 85th minute when Harvey Elliott's stylist outside of the boot pass found the run of James Milner in behind, but the Veterans shot was right down the throat of Matz Sels who saved once more.

The visitors made their final changes of the game in the 89th minute when Kaba, Sahi Dion, and Kanoute replaced Perrin, Ajorque, and Diallo.

James Milner's effort proved to be the last significant action of the match as the ref blew up for full-time.

Liverpool Starting XI-

Davies, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Chambers, Milner, Bajcetic, Morton, Frauendorf, Elliott, Carvalho.

Liverpool Substitutions-

Mrozek, Phillips, Clark, Van den Berg, Musialowski.

RC Strasbourg Starting XI-

Sels, Perrin, Aholou, Thomasson, Lienard, Bellegarde, Diallo, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Ajorque, Sanaya

RC Strasbourg Substitutions -

Risser-Birckel, Prcic, Sahi-Dion, Pierre-Gabriel, Diarra, Doukoure, Nuss, Kanoute, Kaba

Stadium - Anfield

