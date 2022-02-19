Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Review

Norwich City came to town Saturday as Liverpool continued to try and catch Manchester City for the Premier League title race.

The visitors were causing a few problems for Jurgen Klopp’s men from the start. Liverpool maintained a lot of the possession in the first half, but several counterattacks caught the Reds off guard, causing the home fans to hold on to their seats a little harder than they probably expected to.

However, the first half ended 0-0 as neither team created many clear opportunities. The second half kicked off, and within only three minutes, the away fans were celebrating.

Josh Sargent cut through the defense and laid the ball off to Milot Rashica, who took a touch and blasted a shot in that took an awful deflection off Joël Matip to shockingly send Norwich 1-0 up.

The Anfield crowd were clearly on edge after this, trying to will the players on to fight back into the match. 15 minutes went by, and the worry began to grow around the ground.

It was then that Jürgen Klopp called upon reinforcements to re-energize the match. Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi came on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta.

Almost immediately following the change, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played a ball out wide to Kostas Tsimikas who headed the ball back into the middle, where AFCON champion Sadio Mané bicycle kicked Liverpool back onto level terms.

It was only two minutes later when Alisson picked up the ball and played a full length of the field pass that sent Mohamed Salah through on goal. The Egyptian King touched the ball down, took a few dribbles, beating the keeper who had come out and then sent the defence the wrong way, tucking the ball in the net.

Following the second goal Liverpool started to dominate again. 14 minutes later, Henderson picked the ball up at midfield and picked out an unbelievable pass into the box to find the new star man, Luis Díaz, who took the ball in and beautifully chipped the keeper to claim his first goal for his new club.

The Reds were able to close out the match after this, picking up their eighth consecutive win in all competition. All eyes are now on Manchester City, who are in incredible form as well.

