'Messi Is Looking So Far In Fabinho's Pocket' - Fans React To Liverpool Midfielder's Dominant Performance For Brazil v Argentina

Fans of Brazil have taken to social media to praise Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for his dominant performance in his country's 0-0 draw with Argentina in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The 28 year old only played the last few minutes of the encounter against Colombia in which Brazil ran out 1-0 winners in the Maracanau but returned looking refreshed and rejuvenated against Argentina.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He was joined in the starting XI by Reds teammate Alisson Becker who kept his second clean sheet in consecutive matches.

Fabinho along with Manchester United's Fred were dominant in midfield and the Liverpool midfielder's presence snuffed out the threat of Lionel Messi.

Fans took to twitter to praise Fabinho with many pointing out the great job he did in stopping Messi.

'Fabinho and Fred tonight'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

'Messi is looking for so far in Fabinho's pocket!'

'Fabinho MOTM'

Let's hope Fabinho can replicate his fine performance when the Premier League returns this weekend and Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook