Mexico v Colombia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly

Mexico will face Colombia at the Levi's Stadium, California in an international friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Luis Diaz will be in action for Colombia and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he gets through the match unscathed ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Luis Diaz will be in action for Colombia as they take on Mexico in the United States. IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00am BST (Wednesday)

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00pm ET

Pacific time: 7:00pm PT

Central time: 9:00pm CT

Mexico

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT-5)

Colombia

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT-5)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

In Mexico the match can be watched on TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, and Azteca Deportes En Vivo.

In Colombia, the game will be shown on Caracol TV and Caracol Play.

