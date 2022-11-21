Skip to main content
Mexico v Poland: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Mexico v Poland: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski will be in action when Poland take on Mexico in World Cup Group C on Tuesday.

The Reds have been linked with the midfielder over recent years and he was sensational as Napoli beat Jurgen Klopp's team 4-1 earlier this season in the Champions League.

Napoli Piotr Zieliński

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:  8:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Christian Eriksen
Match Coverage

Denmark v Tunisia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew
FIFA Qatar World Cup
Match Coverage

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

By Neil Andrew
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Live Updates

By Justin Foster
Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

By Damon Carr
Harry Kane
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

By Neil Andrew
King Power Stadium Leicester Flag
Articles

Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

By Damon Carr