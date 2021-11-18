Referees Confirmed: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening and the referees for the game have been confirmed!

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side had a lot to say about the officiating in their last Premier League game against West Ham.

There were a lot of decisions that didn't go our way, some correct and some very wrong.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Alisson's own goal one was the main talking points, with Alisson and Jurgen Klopp convinced that the Brazilian was fouled by Angelo Ogbonna.

Another decision that baffled everyone was Aaron Cresswell's tackle on Jordan Henderson.

It wasn't even given as a foul but looking back at the replays, Cresswell was not in control and it was very reckless.

Hopefully, we don't have similar issues against Arsenal this weekend.

Referees Confirmed for Matchday 12

The man in the middle of Saturday's game is Michael Oliver, who is regarded as the better referees in the League.

His linesmen will be Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett. While the fourth official will be Andy Madley.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chris Kavanagh will be on VAR duty and his assistant is Sian Massey-Ellis.

Hopefully the referees won't be involved to much during this game and they can stay out of the headlines.

