Officials Confirmed: Mike Dean Will Referee Liverpool's Game v Brighton

The officials for Liverpool's upcoming game against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion have been confirmed.

There will always be a discussion on who referees Liverpool's games because so many times we have been screwed over by the referees.

This season, no crazy decisions have happened against us but that could all change on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The famous Mike Dean is set to referee tomorrow's game at Anfield against Brighton and we know he loves to be in the spotlight.

Mike Dean has already refereed a Liverpool game this season and nothing dramatic happened.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

It was the 2-0 win against Sean Dyche's Burnley, so hopefully a similar result will occur with the main man in the middle.

His linesmen will be Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes. While the fourth official will be Chris Kavanagh.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

To change things up a bit from Stuart Attwell being in-charge of VAR for Liverpool, Kevin Friend will take up his reigns as he is in control of VAR this week, with Simon Beck being his assistant.

Hopefully nothing crazy happens and the referees stay off the main stage this Saturday, especially Mike Dean.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook