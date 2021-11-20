Skip to main content
Watch Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp Get Into a Heated Argument During Liverpool v Arsenal Game

Author:

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta had to be physically pulled away from each other after the managers got into an argument on the touchline.

Arteta wasn't happy with Sadio Mane's challenge and Jurgen Klopp defended his players which made the two managers erupt at each other.

Michael Oliver ended up going over and booking both managers for their actions.

Watch the argument between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Read More

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

