'Mikel Is Doing An Exceptional Job' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Arteta & Arsenal

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media about his opposite number and the job he is doing in North London.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Klopp's Reds will now play the first leg at Anfield after last week's postponement due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool which forced them to close the training ground.

The German was full of praise for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the job that he is doing.

"Mikel is doing an exceptional job there.

"A lot of youngsters in the front three plus Lacazette, it's really exciting to watch, a good set up and clear idea."

There was no doubt that Klopp is expecting a difficult game on Thursday and doesn't believe that it will reflect the last game between the two sides at Anfield which ended 4-0 to his team.

"They improved a lot between then and now when they were already good then - we just played a really good game against them.

"It's tricky draw."

