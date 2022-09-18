Milan v Napoli | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Serie A

Napoli are on the road in Serie A on Sunday to face AC Milan and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how their Champions League Group A opponents fare in this top-of-the-table clash.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |