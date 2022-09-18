Skip to main content
Milan v Napoli | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Serie A

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Milan v Napoli | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Serie A

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool's Champions League opponents in Serie A action as Napoli travel to the San Siro to take on AC Milan on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Napoli are on the road in Serie A on Sunday to face AC Milan and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how their Champions League Group A opponents fare in this top-of-the-table clash.

Napoli Piotr Zieliński

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:   11:45am PT

Central time:  1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

NapoliAC Milan

Schedule

Marcos Llorente
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Everton v West Ham United | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury

By Neil Andrew
Andy Robertson Goal
News

Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 Prize Money Revealed - It's A Staggering Amount

By Neil Andrew
Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Robbie Keane
Quotes

'The Manager Had Different Ideas' | Robbie Keane Speaks About His Liverpool Exit

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Bournemouth Marcus Tavernier Fabinho
Quotes

'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield

By Jim Nichol-Turner