November 20, 2021
Watch Mohamed Salah Get Liverpool's Third Goal of the Game Against Arsenal

Mohamed Salah has killed the game off against Arsenal after getting Liverpool's third goal of the game.

It was some brilliant build-up play. Diogo Jota played a beautiful ball to Sadio Mane with his head.

The Senegalese winger then put it on a plate for Mohamed Salah to get the third goal of the game

Watch Mohamed Salah's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

