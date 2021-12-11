Liverpool v Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard v Mohamed Salah. Who is Liverpool's Best Premier League Player?

This week's match opinion piece is a special one. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time since leaving. Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world but how does he match to the former Liverpool captain?

I see many rival fans saying Mohamed Salah is better than Steven Gerrard. The conversation is to be had, but rival fans push it more as they see a good opportunity to bring Gerrard down.

Mohamed Salah is unbelievable and has been my favourite current Liverpool player since joining the Reds. His numbers are out of this world and will continue to break records.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

His numbers do not only lead to records but have had a huge push on Liverpool winning trophies. Salah has been vital to success during the Jurgen Klopp era.

The difference between Salah and Gerrard however is the players they play alongside and the ability to only rely on themselves individually.

Last season, Salah near enough dragged Liverpool for the last four months to the top four. Steven Gerarrd did this for years, with much worse players.

Steven Gerrard regularly featured in team of the years and won individual accolades, despite his team not succeeding on the pitch.

Regarding numbers, imagine Gerrard in this team with Jurgen Klopp. His numbers would be just as ridiculous, never mind having team more team trophies to back up.his argument.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Imagine Salah in the Gerrard teams with the managers Gerrard played for. Would we be even having this conversation?

Mohamed Salah will probably continue to perform and the conversation will surely be had again. As for now, Steven Gerrard is still the best footballer to have ever played for Liverpool, without taking anything about from the Egyptian King.

Answer: Steven Gerrar

