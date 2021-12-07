Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores For Liverpool Once Again To Equalise Against Ac Milan In The Champions League

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores once again in the Champions League group match against AC Milan. The Egypt winger is currently playing the best football in the world and with pressure on FSG to sort out his contract, will this goal push them more?

AC Milan took the lead in the 29th minute through Fikayo Tomori from a corner, with poor defending by the Liverpool players.

Liverpool responded brilliantly and got the equaliser seven minutes later, through the 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah. After fantastic work from Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, his shot was parried out by the keeper, only into the wrong man for AC Milam. Salah then smartly put in the rebound.

Who can stop Mohamed Salah at the moment? The answer is no-one.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes eight changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all recalled to the starting XI.

With Liverpool already qualified, Klopp has taken the opportunity to give Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota the night off.

James Milner is suspended. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain side-lined through injury.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, Max Woltman

AC Milan Starting XI

Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan Subs

Andreas Jungdal, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo-Toure, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alexis Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini

