FA Cup Final Update: Mohamed Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final Against Chelsea, Replaced By Diogo Jota

Liverpool's bright start to the FA Cup has taken a turn for the worst. Mohamed Salah went down independently, gesturing for him to be brought off. the Egyptian King has been replaced by Diogo Jota.

The Reds have been in full control of the FA Cup final so far, creating a couple of chances. However, Chelsea have had opportunities themselves. A game like this can be changed in an instant.

Just after the half hour mark, Alisson Becker went down after a follow through from Marcus Alonso catches him in the chest. The Brazilian got up after treatment to the delight of the Liverpool fans, but only seconds later, his teammate Mohamed Salah complained of an injury himself.

The Egyptian sat in the middle of the pitch, pointing towards his groin. Despite Thiago Alcantara willing to help Salah up, the Liverpool forward was clearly struggling and was adamant he could not continue. Jurgen Klopp made the substitution as Diogo Jota warmed up before coming on for Liverpool's star man.

Klopp makes five changes to the team that beat Aston Villa 2-1 in midweek with the only enforced change as a result of Brazilian Fabinho missing out with a hamstring injury.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are recalled at the expense of Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson returns to anchor the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI to partner Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

