Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FA Cup Final Update: Mohamed Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final Against Chelsea, Replaced By Diogo Jota

Liverpool's bright start to the FA Cup has taken a turn for the worst. Mohamed Salah went down independently, gesturing for him to be brought off. the Egyptian King has been replaced by Diogo Jota.

The Reds have been in full control of the FA Cup final so far, creating a couple of chances. However, Chelsea have had opportunities themselves. A game like this can be changed in an instant. 

Just after the half hour mark, Alisson Becker went down after a follow through from Marcus Alonso catches him in the chest. The Brazilian got up after treatment to the delight of the Liverpool fans, but only seconds later, his teammate Mohamed Salah complained of an injury himself. 

The Egyptian sat in the middle of the pitch, pointing towards his groin. Despite Thiago Alcantara willing to help Salah up, the Liverpool forward was clearly struggling and was adamant he could not continue. Jurgen Klopp made the substitution as Diogo Jota warmed up before coming on for Liverpool's star man.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes five changes to the team that beat Aston Villa 2-1 in midweek with the only enforced change as a result of Brazilian Fabinho missing out with a hamstring injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At the back, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are recalled at the expense of Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson returns to anchor the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI to partner Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The UK

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Chelsea v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Konate Gets Nod Over Matip As Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Squad
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Full Details Of Available Liverpool Squad

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Robert Lewandowski Agrees A Deal With Barcelona, As Bayern Munich Set Their Eyes On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
LeBron
Articles

NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Timo Werner
Quotes

'(Liverpool) Were A Big Possibility For Me' - Timo Werner Has No Regrets Joining Chelsea Over FA Cup Final Opponents

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago