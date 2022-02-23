Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool Lead Over Leeds United
Liverpool take the lead early in their Premier League match against Leeds United through the man of the moment, Mohamed Salah.
After a promising start from the away side, it is the Reds that open the scoring. Jurgen Klopp’s men get it out to the left hand side, where the forever attacking Andy Robertson sits.
A low cross by the Scotsman was met by the hand of Stuart Dallas, leaving the referee with no option but to point to the spot straight away.
Mohamed Salah being Mohamed Salah, did not let the home crowd down. Sending the keeper the wrong way and placing it into the bottom corner. The goal from the Egyptian King takes his league tally to an impressive 18 goals.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
