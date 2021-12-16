Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Puts Liverpool Into The Lead Against Newcastle United As He Equals Jamie Vardy's Record

Egyptian King Mohamed Salah scores again to put Liverpool 2-1 up after coming from behind against Newcastle. The goal also equals Jamie Vardy's Premier League record of scoring or assisting in 15 straight matches.

After going one nil down early on to a Jonjo Shelvey screamer, Liverpool have responded brilliantly, turning the match around in a matter of minutes.

Diogo Jota equalised for Liverpool 14 mins after going behind, by rebounding his own shot to continue his own incredible goal scoring tally.

Mohamed Salah then put Liverpool in front with another rebounded shot, this time from a Sadio Mane shot. Newcastle goalscorer Jonjo Shelvey made a sloppy pass back which was intercepted.

Sadio Mane got away from the defender, poked it towards the keeper. The rebound fell into the feet of Mohamed Salah, which he smashed home for his 22nd goal of the season.

Watch Mohamed Salah's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have all tested positive for Covid-19 and hence are unavailable.

Liverpool make two changes to the starting XI which beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Ibrahima Konate replacing Van Dijk and Diogo Jota coming in for Fabinho.

Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury,

Newcastle Starting XI

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Newcastle Subs

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle

