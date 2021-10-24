    • October 24, 2021
    Watch Mohamed Salah Score Liverpool's Third Goal Against Manchester United

    Author:

    Liverpool are in absolute cruise control against Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

    Naby Keita opened the scoring against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and shortly after Diogo Jota doubled Jurgen Klopp's team lead.

    Now, before half-time, Mohamed Salah has added another goal to this scoreline.

    3-0 within the first half and it could be even more.

    Naby Keita has returned the favour to Mohamed Salah as he assisted his goal after some amazing build-up play by the Reds.

    Salah now becomes the highest scoring African in the Premier League and he has also now scored in the last 10 games for Liverpool.

    Watch Mohamed Salah's goal here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Manchester United Starting XI

    David de Gea;

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

    Fred, Scott McTominay;

    Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

    Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United Subs

    Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek.

