Watch Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Score a Hattrick Against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah is inevitable.

Liverpool are now 5-0 up against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Once he got his second, it was only a matter of time before he got his third, and he has now done that within the first five minutes of the first half.

It was a glorious pass by Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson. A beautiful outside of the foot pass which found the Egyptian.

Salah then had the easy job of poking it past David de Gea for his hattrick!

Watch Mo Salah's third goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

Manchester United Starting XI

David de Gea;

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

Fred, Scott McTominay;

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

