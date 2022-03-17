'Momentum Is The Most Fragile Flower' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Liverpool's Winning Run After Arsenal Victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted after his team's gritty 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday but was cautious not to get carried away after his team's recent good run.

After a goalless first half, the Reds upped their performance level after the break to move within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Speaking to the media after the game (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp had some interesting comments on whether he thinks the momentum his team have is important.

"Because we won them, yes – not all of them, but some. Yes, of course it gives momentum but momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet: somebody just walks past you and steps on it and done and then you work again for I don’t know how long to get momentum back.

"So, I’m not a big friend of momentum, it’s just get through it really and find the way in the game to get through it and then let’s see where we end up. It’s a tough one."

Next up for Klopp and Liverpool is the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Nottingham Forest on Sunday before the international break.

